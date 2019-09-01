The best back-to-school laptop deals: Labor Day weekend edition

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We're in the thick of back-to-school season and retailers are offering up some of their best deals since Black Friday. This is a great time to pick up a new laptop.

Some of our top college laptop picks are discounted right now. Best Buy has the 2018 MacBook Air for $900. You can currently pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for less than $800, Type Cover included. Best Buy is selling the Razer Blade Stealth -- our top Windows alternative to the MacBook Pro -- for $500 off. And there are good deals to be had on some higher-powered machines from Lenovo, Acer and Asus.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET I'm liking the look of this higher-end configuration of the Plus V2: You get the faster Core m3 processor, 64GB of hard drive space and the 12-inch HD display that can be used in laptop or tablet mode. Read the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a solid Lenovo laptop chock full of higher-end components. For under $700, you get a massive 17.3-inch HD display, an Intel Core i7-8550U CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB hard drive. Read the Lenovo Ideapad 330 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET The king of the Windows tablets, heavily discounted. For just under $800, you get a solid array of components -- an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity -- plus the Type Cover, which normally costs an additional $89. This is a solid Prime Day-caliber deal that's still in full effect. Read the Surface Pro 6 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 is a super solid entry-level gaming laptop. Amazon's configuration comes equipped with an eighth-gen Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read the Dell G5 15 review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This is a solid discount on the 2018 version of the MacBook Air. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. And the markdown is substantial: For $900, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model. Read the MacBook Air (2018) review

Sarah Tew/CNET For less than $1,100, you get a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a good deal on some entry-level gaming hardware. Read the Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 2019 version of Dell's XPS 13, marked down about $90. As the review states, "it's nearly impossible to find anything to dislike about this 13-inch slim powerhouse." And this configuration is pretty future-proof: You get an eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor, 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge Touch display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. Read the Dell XPS 13 (2019) review

Straight up, this laptop is among the best Windows alternatives to a MacBook Pro. Best Buy's $500 discount makes it a certified bargain. Note that the step-up version, with the 512GB SSD, is also on sale for $1,500. Sale pricing available through Saturday, Aug. 31 (or while supplies last). Read the Razer Blade Stealth review

This is a relatively modest discount on one of the best two-in-one laptops on the market. It's not cheap -- but it's not overpriced, and the C930 offers flexibility and features beyond its immediate competition. Read the Lenovo Yoga C930 review

Sarah Tew/CNET I reviewed the Asus Zephyrus S last year and loved its 15.6-inch HD display and backlit keyboard. And the GeForce GTX 1070 GPU is potent enough to handle just about any contemporary game. At this price, it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for a powerful machine with a super sleek profile. Read the Asus Zephyrus S review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Alienware 17 is built like a tank and comes equipped with well-designed lighting scheme and controls. This configuration, which includes a newer eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM and a 1TB hard drive, is powered by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Read the Alienware 17 R4 review

Originally posted earlier, updated to verify that sales are still in effect at time of last publication.