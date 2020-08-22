Warner Bros. Pictures

Holy remake, Batman! DC Comics fans are getting another version of the Caped Crusader, this time from Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Twilight actor Robert Pattinson will play Batman in the upcoming movie The Batman.

At the virtual convention DC FanDome on Aug. 22, director Matt Reeves dropped the first trailer for The Batman, which featured Pattinson's Dark Knight showing off a violent, unrelenting fighting style, but also showing the character as flawed and vulnerable.

"We will see Batman grow, make mistakes... and be flawed," Reeves said during the panel. "We also get to see him being the world's greatest detective."

We also snatched glimpses of Catwoman, Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, Alfred Pennyworth (well, we hear his voice, at least), Riddler and Commissioner Gordon.

Reeves said during the panel that all the villains are just starting out, so we'll see Catwoman, Penguin and Riddler in the early stages of their criminal endeavors.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

Reeves tweeted the new logo for The Batman on Aug. 20, as well as some DC FanDome artwork by artist and chief creative officer of DC Comics Jim Lee.

Production on the film has been halted since March 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Reeves tweeting that "we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume." Originally expected to debut June 25, 2021, the movie will now launch on Oct. 1, 2021, according to Variety. Here's everything we know about the movie.

Matt Reeves/Twitter

Fans got a first look at Batman's Batmobile in March 4, as well as Pattinson wearing the Batman Batsuit in a new video in February.

Actor Colin Farrell will play Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot, best known as Penguin, and actor John Turturro will play Batman villain and Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Actor Andy Serkis will play Batman's butler and friend Alfred Pennyworth. Actor Paul Dano is onboard to play Riddler, while actor Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman (Batman's nemesis and occasional love interest). Actor Jeffrey Wright will portray Commissioner Gordon.

Warner Bros. confirmed that actor Peter Sarsgaard would play the character Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, and actor Jayme Lawson will be Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál in the new movie.

Everything we know about The Batman movie

No details about The Batman have been officially revealed other than the cast, the director and the trailer.

Plot-wise, the trailer hints Batman will hunt a shadowy killer, following the noir-influenced The Long Halloween comic book storyline that sees Falcone hiring the Rogues Gallery of Batman villains, including Catwoman and Penguin, to take him down.

Who's making it?

Warner Bros. is distributing the movie, with Matt Reeves directing. Reeves -- best known for his work on the most recent Planet of the Apes sequels -- took over The Batman directing duties from Ben Affleck in January 2017.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

What we know about the plot

There are no plot details revealed yet, though there's speculation that it might follow The Long Halloween comic books.

When will The Batman be released in theaters?

The Batman debuts in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 reasons why the DCEU will not die

Meet the cast

Robert Pattinson as Batman

Colin Farrell as Penguin

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Paul Dano as Riddler

Andy Serkis - Alfred Pennyworth

John Turturro - Carmine Falcone

Peter Sarsgaard - District Attorney Gil Colson

Jayme Lawson - Bella Reál

This article was originally published on Oct. 14, 2019, and will be updated as news rolls in.