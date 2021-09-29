The Addams Family 2: How to watch the upcoming film, and what to know

MGM

Spooky season has officially begun. With The Addams Family 2, scary parents Gomez and Mortitia and their clan are back and ready to share their wonderfully weird selves with us. Here's everything to know about the sequel to 2019's animated Addams Family movie, which made more than $203 million at the box office.

The Addams Family 2 release date

You'll have an option to go to a theater or watch the film from the comfort of your sofa. The Addams Family 2 will release in theaters on Oct. 1 and will be available on demand the same day.

What is Addams Family 2 about?

The new movie is a modern rendition of the classic characters that sprang from the mind of cartoonist Charles Addams, published in The New Yorker from 1938. Since then, there have been multiple TV shows and movies, including an iconic 1960s series and a pair of 1990s movies.

The Addams Family 2 is an animated film. The storyline sees Morticia and Gomez lament how fast their children Wednesday and Pugsley are growing up. To refresh their family bond, they cram Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper for a vacation.

You can watch the trailer here:

How to watch The Addams Family 2?

MGM doesn't have its own streaming service like Disney Plus or Warner Bros.' HBO Max, so where can you watch The Addams Family 2? When it's released on Oct. 1, you can watch The Addams Family by either going to a theater near you or looking for it on a video-on-demand service.

While it's unconfirmed exactly which services will be hosting the film, The Addams Family 2 is likely to be available on all popular services like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes and more places that offer movies for purchase or rent. Reportedly, it will be priced at $19.99.

The Addams Family 2 cast

MGM

The Addams Family 2 features the voices of Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Javon Walton as Pugsley, Bette Midler as Grandmama Addams and Snoop Dogg as Cousin It.

If you like The Addams Family 2, you might also like…

Why not check into Hotel Transylvania? It's another well-established comic-scary animated series with a new movie on the way. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, in which main character Johnny hopes that if he were a monster then Dracula might finally approve of him. Things don't go to plan...

You may have to wait a while, though. The latest Hotel Transylvania was supposed to be released on the same date as The Addams Family 2. However, Sony Pictures canceled the film's theatrical plans and sold the streaming rights to Amazon Studios, which is yet to confirm a release date.