A silver lining to the entire country (and world, basically) being mandated to work out at home is that you have access to more fitness content than ever. Not only are workout studios and gyms streaming workouts for you to do at home, but they're also posting full workouts on Instagram Live all day, every day. And if you're lucky -- they're also saving the workouts on their IGTV so you can do them again later.

If you've ever wanted to try a new workout, instructor or commit to a new exercise routine, now is the time. The best part about working out with Instagram Live is that you can try new workouts without committing -- there's no trial, subscription or anything else involved like with other workout streaming platforms.

The worst part about working out on Instagram Live is that you're limited to watching your workout on your phone -- and I know I'd prefer a much larger screen and better sound like on a computer or TV. Luckily, there is a hack for that. You can download a Chrome extension that will let you watch an IG Live video on your computer, and then you can Chromecast it to your TV or use an HDMI cable -- whichever way you prefer.

Supporting fitness trainers

One thing to note -- while many exercise instructors and studios are happy to help give people free workouts to help them feel better and healthier at home right now, it's important to know that many of these people and businesses are struggling financially.

Since gyms are shut down, their revenue has diminished immensely and companies have been forced to lay off many (if not most) of their employees. With that being said -- if you are not financially struggling and can make a donation for a class, it can help these instructors who are out of work for the foreseeable future.

Many of them will accept Venmo, and all you have to do is DM the instructor after you take their class and send them a donation for whatever amount you feel comfortable with and can afford. Some instructors are also asking people to donate to charities if you take the class -- which is another great way to help out if that is what the instructor suggests.

Keep reading for some of the best workouts to try on Instagram Live right now.

Rumble Boxing



The popular boxing fitness studio Rumble, is streaming free daily boxing-inspired workouts on Instagram live. Each class lasts around 40 minutes and is a full-body, HIIT and strength training workout. Even though the IRL Rumble boxing classes require a lot of equipment (boxing wraps, gloves, weights and more) all of these classes are equipment-free, making them a great option to do at home.

Check Rumble's instagram page for updated class times and a full schedule. As of right now, there is only one live class per day, and the weekly schedule is posted a week in advance.

DanceBody

DanceBody is a New York City based dance-inspired fitness studio that offers dance cardio classes from beginner to advanced, as well as lower-impact sculpting classes. Although the company has a full livestreaming platform with daily live classes and on-demand workouts available, they are also doing free daily workouts on Instagram. Each day a trainer leads you through a quick, 15-minute workout that is easy to follow. Classes are held every day at 12 p.m. ET on DanceBody's Instagram account. I personally do the workout every day at 12pm and it's the perfect midday break from all the sitting and typing I do these days.

Tip: If you want to add on to your 15-minute workout, look at their trainers' individual Instagram IGTV pages (like @Sam_Dancebody and @Katia_Dancebody) for more short workouts (like arm exercises or a stretch) that you can add on before or after the live workout.

Women's Health

Women's Health magazine is hosting two live workouts every day on its Instagram page. Each week they feature several different popular fitness trainers, like Megan Roup and Charlee Atkins. The workouts typically range in length from 10 minutes to 40 minutes. Each week the class format changes depending on the instructor, but you can expect full body, little to no equipment workouts and some targeted workouts, like a class with a focus on lower body or the core.

Y7 Yoga

Y7 is a popular yoga studio known for it's hot yoga classes set to hip-hop music in candlelit studios. Many of the instructors are offering daily yoga classes, which you can stream on each instructor's individual page. But to get the full schedule, check out Y7's IG account for the latest live class schedule. You can also find full yoga classes on their IGTV.

Barry's Bootcamp

Barry's Bootcamp is a strength training and cardio interval-based workout. In their studios, you typically spend half of the class running intervals on the treadmill and alternate with weight training, resistance bands and other strength moves on the floor. The workout is not easy, but the trainers are high-energy and the class is as fun as it is challenging. Since studios are closed, Barry's is streaming daily workouts on Instagram Live, typically twice a day.

You can choose from a Total Body workout or a Bands workout which utilizes three different resistance bands. Barry's is selling a resistance bands kit online if you'd rather workout with some equipment on hand.

Akin's Army

If you're looking for a real challenge, try one of Akin's Army bootcamp style classes on Instagram. Akin's Army is a fitness studio in Los Angeles and New York city that offers cycle, HIIT bootcamps, and strength training classes. Akin Akman and his team of trainers are leading several workouts throughout the day on Instagram Live, ranging from bootcamp to spin (if you have a bike at home) to core-focused workouts.

Akman is a former SoulCycle instructor with a cult following and is known in NYC as one of the toughest trainers around. He also has a huge celebrity client list, some of whom you may see popup to workout with him virtually in his live videos, like Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss did recently.

Bandier

Bandier is a popular women's activewear retail store, but its stores in LA and NYC often have a fitness studio attached where they host daily classes with the most talented up-and-coming fitness trainers in the business. Since the stores and studios were forced to close their doors, Bandier is inviting fitness trainers to stream workouts live on the brand's Instagram account every day at 4 p.m. ET. The instructors change every week, but the brand announces the lineup in advance so you can pick and choose which classes to try.

Energi Life

Energi is a wellness community space with two locations in NYC. The spaces are part co-working space, part content studio, part event space and there is a full fitness studio where a lineup of instructors teach different group fitness classes every day. Energi is hosting daily live workouts at 11 a.m. ET on Instagram. They post the lineup every week, and classes range in everything from HIIT to dance. If you've ever wanted to try classes from some of the most talented NYC instructors for free -- this is your chance.

