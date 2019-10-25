Getty Images

When it comes to health and wellness information, there's no shortage of content, thanks to social media, websites and news these days. And even though all of the information can seem a bit overwhelming, the good news is you don't have to read it all to stay in the know.

Podcasts, one of the most popular media platforms of the moment, let you listen to the top experts and thought leaders in the wellness industry whether you're taking your dog for a walk, driving to work or hitting the treadmill at the gym. And no matter what topic you're interested in or want to learn more about, chances are there's a podcast about whatever subject you're into.

The 10 podcasts listed below are currently the most popular podcasts in the Health and Fitness category on Apple Podcasts. They cover a full range of topics from healthy eating and nutrition, meditation and happiness. Plus, they're hosted by some of the most interesting, thought-provoking figures of the moment, such as Jay Shetty (a monk turned motivational speaker) and Dave Asprey (founder of Bulletproof coffee and a leader in the "biohacking" craze).

This list is ranked in order of most popular according to Apple Podcast's Top Charts in the Health & Fitness category.

On Purpose host Jay Shetty is a former monk turned inspirational speaker. Shetty is often tapped to lead inspirational talks at companies such as Facebook and Google, and has coached top executives on social media strategy. In the podcast, he distills the knowledge and lessons he learned as a monk into actionable advice you can incorporate into your everyday life. Expect interviews with big-name celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian and executives such as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph in this top-rated podcast.

Each episode in the Life Kit podcast from NPR is essentially a how-to guide for different challenges or experiences in life. Topics range from how to sleep better to how to learn to love exercise (or at least like it). The podcast doesn't just cover health and fitness -- it also includes episode guides on finances, family issues and more.

Remember those bedtime stories you used to ask your mom or dad to tell you when you couldn't sleep as a kid? This podcast aims to be just that, except for adults. The Sleep With Me podcast episodes are bedtime stories designed to get more boring as you listen to help you go to sleep.

Dr. Mark Hyman is a leader in the functional medicine space, which makes it not so surprising that his podcast is all about how food and the food industry can make a difference when it comes to health and chronic disease. If you're interested in food, food policy and functional nutrition (i.e. food as medicine) you'll be into this podcast.

Gretchen Rubin is a happiness and habits experts, and the bestselling author of The Happiness Project. If you like Rubin's books, you'll enjoy listening to her upbeat podcast with straightforward tips for cultivating happiness and improving daily habits.

If you've ever been skeptical about the benefits of meditation, but are curious about learning more, Dan Harris's podcast is a good place to start. Harris is known as the news anchor who had a panic attack live on Good Morning America, which is what led him to try meditation, even though he doubted that it would help him.

He eventually found so much success with it he wrote the bestselling book 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Actually Works. His podcast covers various topics related to meditation, ambition and enlightenment.

The Rise Together Podcast is hosted by motivational speaker and best-selling author Rachel Hollis and her husband Dave Hollis. While not your typical "wellness" podcast, the couple discusses everything from relationships and sex to parenting and finances.

Tech entrepreneur Dave Asprey (best known for founding Bulletproof coffee) made it his personal mission in life to find ways to level up your body, mind and life. Through his own personal experiments, he's traveled the world and discovered some of the most interesting ways that people can do everything better.

His most notable takeaways are to do with his brand, but you can also hear more about his experiences in his podcast, where he interviews prominent doctors and leaders in the wellness space.

Interested in how famous people achieved high levels of success? Tune into The School of Greatness, hosted by Lewis Howes. Howes is a former pro athlete turned best-selling author, speaker and business coach. Howes' podcast covers all things related to personal development and features interviews with prominent executives, celebrities, and other leaders on the self-help space. Expect a good amount of content related to health, nutrition and fitness as well.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop editor Elise Loehnen take turns hosting episodes of the Goop Podcast, which covers topics related to holistic and alternative medicine, fitness, nutrition, spirituality and more. Expect interviews with leaders and interesting figures in the wellness space, including doctors, CEOs and spiritual leaders featured in Goop, Paltrow's newsletter and site.

