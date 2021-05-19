That embarrassing Google search is history. Now you can delete it from the record for good

Angela Lang/CNET

Google wants to make it easier for you to delete your last search -- whatever your reason may be. The new feature, which the search giant unveiled Tuesday at its Google I/O developers conference, is among a handful of new options designed to protect user privacy.

While Google didn't get into the nitty gritty reasons why someone might want to expunge the record of their search history, the company did demonstrate how to do it, along with hiding select pictures from Google Photos. You can watch in the video below, or scroll down for instructions on how to delete your recent search history.

Note that the new feature covers a select time period to batch-delete search terms.

How to 'quick delete' your recent Google search history

Step 1: Tap on your profile picture to access your menu.

Step 2: Click Delete last 15 minutes.

That's it! When you've done that, Google will erase all your search history from the previous quarter of an hour.

