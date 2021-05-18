That embarrassing Google search is history. How to delete it from the record for good

Angela Lang/CNET

Google wants to make it easier for you to delete your last search -- whatever your reason may be. The new feature, which the search giant unveiled Tuesday at its Google I/O developers conference, is among a handful of new options designed to protect user privacy. The annual conference was webcast from a courtyard at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

How to 'quick delete' your recent Google search history

Step 1: Tap on your profile picture to access your menu.

Step 2: Click Delete last 15 minutes.

That's it! When you've done that, Google will erase all your search history from the previous quarter of an hour.

