Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Start time, how to watch Carrie Underwood, Sesame Street Muppets without cable

This Thursday, Nov. 25 -- Thanksgiving Day -- Macy's will kick off its 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade. To celebrate, there will be numerous celebrity appearances and performances (we'll tell you who below), marching bands and dazzling floats -- like a glittering peacock and four new entries.

This year, the parade will resume its normal activities that were sidelined last year due to COVID lockdowns. For instance, spectators will be allowed to watch the parade in person this year, which takes place along a 2.5-mile route through Manhattan.

Here's what time the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade starts, who it will feature and everywhere you can stream it at home without cable -- in between scanning for red-hot Black Friday sales.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 25 and runs until 12 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBC at 9 a.m. in all time zones.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The parade will air on NBC, so you can watch it on any streaming service that offers that channel. Here are some options. Note that many of these come with a free trial if you've never subscribed.











Who's performing at the Thanksgiving Day parade in 2021?

The following are among the many performers at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade who will make special appearances on floats.

Carrie Underwood

Sesame Street (cast and Muppets)

Aespa

Andy Grammer

Jon Batiste

Foreigner

Kelly Rowland

Jimmie Allen

Kristin Chenoweth

Nelly

Rob Thomas

Chris Lane

Girls5eva (yes, from the TV show

Other appearances include Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns, Donovan Patton, Kim Petras, Mickey Guyton, Tai Verdes, Tauren Wells and Zoe Wees.