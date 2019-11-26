CNET también está disponible en español.

Thanksgiving 2019: The ultimate guide to surviving the big holiday this year

We have tips to help you shop, cook, host and stay healthy this Thanksgiving holiday while mayhem looms.

These Thanksgiving tips will help you be less stressed.

This story is part of Holiday Survival Guide 2019, featuring tips on the best ways to manage the holiday season.

Thanksgiving is just days away and you've got a lot to do. Whether you're staying close to home or traveling far, celebrating with a small group or going big, we have the tips and tricks to help you keep your cool, stay organized, plan last-minute recipes and keep from flipping your lid when the pressures and stresses mount.

We also have tons of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping advice, from finding the best deals to avoid being scammed and duped. It's the season of giving, but also a season of scams.

Don't miss our overlooked kitchen tools that can help make hosting a little (or a lot) easier, and alternative recipes to shake up your usual menu, suggestions for sticking to your diet and tips on de-stressing when tensions get high

Take a look at our advice below and keep checking back for even more updates. Happy holidays!

Kitchen survival tips and clever cooking hacks

Shopping and gifting tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are tempting, but make sure you've got a budget set.

How to stay healthy during Thanksgiving gluttony

New Thanksgiving recipes to try

