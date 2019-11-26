Thanksgiving is just days away and you've got a lot to do. Whether you're staying close to home or traveling far, celebrating with a small group or going big, we have the tips and tricks to help you keep your cool, stay organized, plan last-minute recipes and keep from flipping your lid when the pressures and stresses mount.
We also have tons of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping advice, from finding the best deals to avoid being scammed and duped. It's the season of giving, but also a season of scams.
Don't miss our overlooked kitchen tools that can help make hosting a little (or a lot) easier, and alternative recipes to shake up your usual menu, suggestions for sticking to your diet and tips on de-stressing when tensions get high.
Take a look at our advice below and keep checking back for even more updates. Happy holidays!
Kitchen survival tips and clever cooking hacks
- Amazon Echo can help you survive Thanksgiving day
- Use a meal kit service to simplify the big family dinner
- Thanksgiving mistakes you definitely don't want to make
- Reign in the chaos of Thanksgiving cooking with these tips
- Thanksgiving cooking hacks so you can focus on hosting
- Common cooking mistakes to avoid this Thanksgiving
- Here's how professional chefs plan Thanksgiving
- All the ways Google Home can bring peace to Thanksgiving Day
- Transport food easily with these products
Shopping and gifting tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
- Master Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping to save even more money
- Where to buy inexpensive gifts this holiday season
- How to make a budget for holiday shopping and stick to it
- 9 great ways to destress after a long day of holiday shopping
- Is it rude to buy someone a fitness tracker as a gift? We break it down
- Best gifts to bring to the Thanksgiving host
How to stay healthy during Thanksgiving gluttony
- Tips on how to stick to your diet
- 10 vegan-friendly meals everyone will love (even carnivores)
- Tricks to avoid the Thanksgiving food coma once and for all
- A keto diet Thanksgiving meal? Yep, here's how to do it
New Thanksgiving recipes to try
- How to smoke a turkey like a pro
- Tips and tricks for deep frying a turkey
- This is hands down the best pumpkin bread you can make
- Thanksgiving dishes you can cook in your crockpot
