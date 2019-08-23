Taylor Swift's Lover: How to stream and buy the album now on Apple, Spotify, Amazon

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's hotly anticipated seventh studio album Lover came out Aug. 23 and we're here to help make sure you can listen on the platform of your choice. Lover is available to purchase and play across all digital platforms now. Whether you want to stream it, download it or buy a physical copy, follow our instructions to ensure you don't miss out on one of the biggest musical events of the year.

Four tracks from the album -- Me!, You Need To Calm Down, The Archer and Lover -- came out ahead of the album launch to give us a clue of what Swift had in store for us. Together they hinted at a sparkling pop album that contains a potent mix of radio-friendly earworms, dreamy synth pop and the devastatingly vulnerable writing that Swift has shown us time and again.

Now Lover is out in the world, it's clear to see that the four-course appetizer painted a full and accurate picture of what was to come. Swift swings effortlessly between sophisticated, political songs lush with metaphor such as Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince, and cheeky, punk pop bops like Paper Rings. Standouts Cruel Summer and The Man are surely vying for the role of Swift's next official single, while we dare you not to cry to Soon You'll Get Better -- Swift's emotional collaboration with the Dixie Chicks written about her mother Andrea's battle with cancer.

With 18 tracks, there's something for everyone on Lover and picking a favorite is no easy task. Every one of the songs is bursting with classic Swiftian storytelling that cements her reputation as one of the music industry's accomplished songwriting talents. Do you want to hear them? Of course you do, so dive in.

Spotify

If you're a Spotify subscriber, the streaming service has a handy tool that lets you automatically presave the album and any prerelease singles to your Spotify Library as soon as they become available.

Every day until the album's release, Swift released exclusive lyrics in the form of audio messages via a Spotify playlist "Love, Taylor: Lover Enhanced Album." Spotify is bursting with extra Lover content from Swift, including its vertical videos and snippets of information about the writing of each song.

Apple Music and iTunes

Apple Music has a similar feature that lets you add the album to your library, but if you really want to support the album and you like having your own music, you can also buy tracks on iTunes. Apple will also be running educational sessions showing you how to remix Swift's second single from Lover: You Need To Calm Down.

Deezer

Deezer subscribers will not be left out of the Lover streaming bonanza. The service will have Swift's new record, just as it has the rest of her discography.

Google

Lover already had 4.9 stars on the Google Play Store before it had even come out. That's the power of Taylor for you. You can purchase the album now so it will be ready and waiting for you in your downloads for whenever you want to play it.

Amazon

"Alexa, stream Lover by Taylor Swift!" It's something we'll be asking of Amazon's home assistant multiple times over the next few weeks. You can stream Swift's new album for free through Amazon Prime Music Unlimited, and listen offline too. Amazon also gives you the option of buying the album as a download or in a physical format.

Deluxe versions

In the age of streaming, you might think you don't need to buy physical copies of an album. But if you're a Swiftie you might be missing out if you don't invest in at least one of the four deluxe versions of Lover.

Each version contains a different set of Taylor's diary entries, handwritten lyrics and archived photos, along with spare pages for you to add your own journal entries. You'll also get two bonus audio memos, a poster and a lyric book. Head to Target on launch day to purchase it, or to Swift's website for more details and merch bundles that include the album.

Launch day partays

The album's release week will include a number of events you can tune in to from across the US, including an Aug. 22 concert live from New York's Central Park on Good Morning America, and a town hall and takeover on SiriusXM's Hits One on Aug. 23 and over the weekend.

On Aug. 22, Swift also went live on YouTube Originals at to perform a song, take questions, talk with Stella McCartney about their new fashion collaboration and debut a music video for the title track, Lover. Missed out? Replay it now on YouTube and don't forget to watch the immensely charming music video for Lover.

On Aug.23, iHeartRadio will host an album release show at at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Fans can tune into to hear audio from Swift's Secret Sessions (pre-release album listening parties) in which she'll explain how she came up with and developed the ideas behind the 18 tracks.

As if that wasn't enough, on Aug. 25 Swift will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her award-nominated videos for Me! and You Need To Calm Down are available on YouTube now.