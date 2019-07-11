Kevin Mazur

Prime Day starts at midnight on Monday, July 15, but the party got underway last night in New York with a free streamed concert from Taylor Swift. Hosted by Jane Lynch, the Prime Day concert also featured artists Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G. Tay Tay headlined the show and performed her newest singles, ME! and You Need To Calm Down. But while the music was great, the show was loaded with commercials and on-stage promos for (you guessed it) Prime Day, Alexa, Amazon Music and upcoming Prime Video TV shows.

If you missed the live show, however, you can watch the replay on Prime Video. And unlike those of us who had to sit through all the live product placement, you can skip straight to the good parts on the recording. Here's what you need to know.

Where can I watch the Prime Day concert replay?

The replay is available on Prime Video. You can watch Prime Video on virtually any mobile device and most smart TVs, streaming sticks and boxes. You can just ask Alexa to replay the concert via a smart speaker, Fire TV or Echo Show device. But don't wait too long to watch -- according to Amazon, the concert will be available on-demand only for a limited time.

If you want to jump straight to Taylor Swift's performance at the end (or skip past the various Amazon promotions throughout the show), here are the start times for each of the performers:

Dua Lipa: 8-minute mark

8-minute mark Becky G: 41 minutes

41 minutes SZA: 1 hour, 13 minutes

1 hour, 13 minutes Taylor Swift: 1 hour, 57 minutes

Do I need to be a Prime member?



Yep. The show is for Prime members only. Amazon Prime costs $119 a year and includes free two-day shipping and unlimited streaming on Prime Video among a host of other benefits. You can get around the Prime membership by signing up for a 30-day free trial.

This story originally explained how to watch the concert live. It's been updated to note that it's now available to watch on-demand.