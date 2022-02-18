Taco Bell Has Brought Back the Klondike Choco Taco. Here's Where to Get It

Taco Bell has brought back a fan-favorite dessert item this week after a seven-year hiatus: Klondike's Choco Taco has returned to the fast-food chain's menu in select locations.
An ice-cream truck staple made with vanilla ice cream and fudge swirls wrapped in a sugar-cone "taco" and covered with a thick coating of chocolate and peanuts, the sweet treat is only returning to 20 Taco Bell locations around Southern California and Wisconsin.
Invented in the mid-1980s by Jack and Jill Ice Cream, the Choco Taco was purchased in 1989 by Good Humor, which bought Klondike and rebranded the dessert four years later. Taco Bell eventually added it to the menu but it disappeared in 2015.
The Choco Taco's return honors two milestones: Klondike's centennial and Taco Bell's 60th anniversary.
"In the year of Klondike's 100th anniversary, we're kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places," Russel Lilly, vice president of Unilever Ice Cream United States, Good Humor's parent company, said in a statement.
Taco Bell didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment but a spokesperson hinted to Thrillist that the Choco Taco may be added to the menu nationwide in the near future.
The 230-calorie treat retails for $2.99 plus tax. For now, you can find it for a limited time at these locations.
Southern California:
- 204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro, CA 90731
- 1031 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731
- 5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505
- 22235 S Main St, Carson, CA 90745
- 921 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90502
- 2054 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717
- 640 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740
- 1408 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047
- 228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, CA 90813
- 9919 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003
Milwaukee:
- 2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105
- 7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142
- 4002 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
- 8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143
- 12120 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142
- 230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207
- 3334 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215
- 920 Greenwald Court, Mukwonago, WI 53149
- 8261 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154
- 1750 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066