Taco Bell Has Brought Back the Klondike Choco Taco. Here's Where to Get It

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has brought back a fan-favorite dessert item this week after a seven-year hiatus: Klondike's Choco Taco has returned to the fast-food chain's menu in select locations.

An ice-cream truck staple made with vanilla ice cream and fudge swirls wrapped in a sugar-cone "taco" and covered with a thick coating of chocolate and peanuts, the sweet treat is only returning to 20 Taco Bell locations around Southern California and Wisconsin.

Invented in the mid-1980s by Jack and Jill Ice Cream, the Choco Taco was purchased in 1989 by Good Humor, which bought Klondike and rebranded the dessert four years later. Taco Bell eventually added it to the menu but it disappeared in 2015.

The Choco Taco's return honors two milestones: Klondike's centennial and Taco Bell's 60th anniversary.

"In the year of Klondike's 100th anniversary, we're kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places," Russel Lilly, vice president of Unilever Ice Cream United States, Good Humor's parent company, said in a statement.

Taco Bell didn't immediately respond to a CNET request for comment but a spokesperson hinted to Thrillist that the Choco Taco may be added to the menu nationwide in the near future.

The 230-calorie treat retails for $2.99 plus tax. For now, you can find it for a limited time at these locations.

Southern California:

204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro, CA 90731

1031 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

22235 S Main St, Carson, CA 90745

921 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90502

2054 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717

640 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740

1408 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047

228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, CA 90813

9919 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003

Milwaukee: