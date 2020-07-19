T-Mobile, Metro customers: Here's how to get free scam-blocking call protection now

T-Mobile/Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

T-Mobile has announced Scam Shield, a new free service feature for all T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers that identifies spam calls and helps block robocalls. Carriers, including T-Mobile, have previously charged for this service.

You'll be able to access an entire suite of options through the Scam Shield app you can download on your phone starting July 24. For Sprint customers, you'll use the Call Screener app, which will become a free service.

You don't need to wait to use one subset of Scam Shield -- the call-blocking service. You can take advantage of T-Mobile's promised protection in that regard right now. If you're a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer, dial #662# to power up the Scam Block layer of the software and prevent unwanted calls from ringing your phone.

The fine print? Scam Block will work for customers who pay a monthly bill, but not for prepaid customers. Your device has to work with the service, though T-Mobile didn't specify which devices are compatible. The carrier's website also acknowledges that "turning on Scam Block might block calls you want; disable any time."

Read more about ScamShield here and what other carriers are doing to block robocalls.