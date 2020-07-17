T-Mobile announced ScamShield this week, an extension of its existing service that reveals spam calls and helps block robocalls. It will come free to all T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers. This is a service that carriers, including T-Mobile, previously charged for.
Starting July 24, you'll be able to access an entire suite of options through the ScamShield app you can download on your phone -- and through the Call Screener app for Sprint customers. But you don't have to wait until then to get some of T-Mobile's promised protection.
T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can now dial #662# to turn on a layer of the software, known as Scam Block. The idea is that unwanted calls are prevented from ever ringing your phone.
This will work for customers who pay a monthly bill but not for prepaid customers.
The fine print? Your device has to work with the service, though T-Mobile didn't specify which devices are compatible. The carrier's website also acknowledges that "turning on Scam Block might block calls you want; disable any time."
Read more about ScamShield here and what other carriers are doing to block robocalls.
Discuss: T-Mobile, Metro customers: Get free scam blocking call protection now. Here's how
