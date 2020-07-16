T-Mobile just announced ScamShield, an extension of its existing service that reveals spam calls and helps block robocalls. In a change, it will come free to all T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile customers. This is a service that carriers, including T-Mobile, previously charged for.
On July 24, customers will be able to access an entire suite of options through the ScamShield app you can download on your phone -- and through the Call Screener app for Sprint customers. But you don't have to wait until then to get T-Mobile's protection.
T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can go to the phone dialer and tap in #662# to turn it on now. This will work for postpaid customers (you pay a monthly bill for the previous month's use) and not for prepaid customers.
This is a developing story. You can read more about ScamShield here and what other carriers are doing to block robocalls.
Discuss: T-Mobile, Metro customers can turn on free robocall and scam protection now. Here's how
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.