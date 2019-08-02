Switch Lite preorders now available at Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop

Nintendo

Nintendo made a surprise announcement in early July about a smaller version of its console, called the Switch Lite. The more portable variant won't come out till Sept. 20, but several retailers already began taking preorders. Amazon and Target started on Tuesday while preorders Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop are now available.

Amazon has the Switch Lite in four versions -- gray, yellow, turquoise and a Pokemon-themed "Zacian and Zamazenta" special edition -- for $199.99.

Target also has the console in the four colors. Amazon shows the Switch Lite will have two-day shipping, while Target says the item will be delivered on or shortly after Sept. 20.

Unlike the original version, the Switch Lite will be slightly smaller, have no TV connectivity and no rumble in the Joy-Cons, which can't detach from the unit. It'll have longer battery life than the older model, but it won't be as long as the new Switch, which makes its debut in August.

The Nintendo Switch is a big seller for the company, with almost 37 million consoles sold. Of those units sold, there are some owners who've had a Joy-Con issue called "drifting." Nintendo is aware of the problem and is now fixing the controllers for free.

