'Super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse goes red on May 26: How to watch

The moon is set to dazzle this week as a total lunar eclipse turns our celestial neighbor a rusty red. Those living in Africa and Europe won't get to see the "super flower blood moon" light up the night, but thanks to livestreams, celestial festivities on May 26 will be visible from anywhere.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow, which blocks the sun's light. Unlike with a solar eclipse, you can look directly at the moon with the naked eye.

There are reasons for this total lunar eclipse's exotic-sounding nicknames. Total lunar eclipses tend to give the moon a reddish hue. That's the "blood" part. The Farmers Almanac ascribes various nicknames to full moons for each month. The May moon is typically called the "flower moon." This moon will also be among the closest to Earth on its elliptical path, making it appear a little brighter and bigger than usual. That's the "supermoon" bit.

As for just how red the moon will look, that will depend on what's happening up above us. "The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear," NASA said in an eclipse Q&A.

NASA says the eclipse will be visible across parts of the Americas, Australia, New Zealand and Eastern Asia. Residents of Hawaii and Alaska should have a great viewing opportunity, but much of the western US will be in position for the show.

What time is the 2021 lunar eclipse?

Timeanddate.com's viewing guide lets you dial in the time for your location and will tell you how much of the eclipse you'll be able to see. For example, the total eclipse will be at its maximum for me in New Mexico at 5:18 a.m. local time on the morning of Wednesday, May 26. You can just go outside and look, but it's fun to use a telescope or binoculars for a closer look.

If you just can't wait, then check out NASA's nifty "Dial-A-Moon" visualization that shows what the eclipse will look like from start to finish.

You don't have to be in a prime zone to catch the action. The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live feed starting at 3 a.m. PT on May 26.

Timeanddate.com is hosting its own global streaming event in partnership with astronomers in Australia, Hawaii, California and Arizona. The feed kicks off around 2:30 a.m. PT.

And if you plan to sleep through the eclipse (or if the clouds don't cooperate), you can always catch the rerun later. For more on how eclipses work and the best ways to view them, check out our solar and lunar eclipse guide.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.