Super Bowl Twitter: Top 10 accounts to follow before and during the game

We've got a great matchup to look forward to for Super Bowl LV -- that's 55 to you non-Romans. On one side, we've got all-world QB Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. On the other, the GOAT Tom Brady will start his record tenth Super Bowl but his first for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To get ready for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 7, here are 10 great NFL Twitter follows. They'll be useful in the days leading up the game to learn how the Chiefs and Bucs match up against one another, get injury updates and stay up to date on all of the news coming out of Tampa this week.

Let's start with the obvious: the official NFL Twitter account, where you'll find analysis and league news leading up to the game, but check out the latter for in-game highlights and updates. Also keep an eye on the hashtags #SuperBowlLV and #SBLV during the game.

Counting down the days until #SBLV 🔥



📺: #SBLV -- Feb. 7 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/A6TIdAskwl — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2021

Attention: Chiefs fans and Bucs fans.

Frank AND Travis mic'd up at the same time??



Get your popcorn ready 🍿 pic.twitter.com/EUoCflz9ql — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2021

Seahawks fan, analyst for ESPN's NFL Live show and host of the podcast The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. Lenny is her dog.

Super Bowl LV pic.twitter.com/2FiAuRdzt8 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 25, 2021

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger now covers the NFL for Fox and breaks down film each week on Twitter. Look for #BaldysBreakdowns this week leading up to the big game to see how the Chiefs and Bucs matchup.

NFL writer for The Ringer and frequent host of the always illuminating NFL Show podcast.

I wrote about Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and how the past keeps changing: https://t.co/dhiwml9JQJ — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 29, 2021

You should follow Warren Sharp and subscribe to his free newsletter even if you don't bet on football -- but especially if you do. He also makes regular appearances on the Ringer's NFL Show podcast.

Breaking down the early #SuperBowl lines and totals and where we expect them to end up, on 'The @ringernfl Show' with @housefromdc and @SharpFootballhttps://t.co/G4L9y5JKg6 — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 29, 2021

Embrace your inner football nerd. Next Gen Stats offers a deep dive into how the game of football works, but it's more fun and informative than opaque and overwhelming.

Buccaneers cornerbacks have lined up in press coverage at the two highest rates in the Todd Bowles era in consecutive weeks (44% at NO, 47% at GB).



The Buccaneers have forced as many INT in press coverage this postseason (3) as the rest of the NFL combined.#SuperBowl | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/u7QS9quEux — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 25, 2021

Previously the Sports Illustrated domain of Peter King, the Monday Morning Quarterback column is still alive and kicking.

Super Bowl Sunday will feature an aging GOAT vs. a young kid.



It turns out that competition will be a lot like ... goat competitionshttps://t.co/mp5QPNTfGD — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 29, 2021

Peter King is still Peter King but doing so at NBC Sports with his Football Morning in America column. You can also listen to The Peter King Podcast.

Football Morning In America column is up. It covers:



🏈 Big SBLV matchup isn't Brady v. Mahomes

🏈 It's Buc D v. Chief O; Bowles, Bieniemy on big stage

🏈 Goff's a Lion. Staff's a Ram. I have insight

🏈 Latest on Deshaun Watson

🏈 Preseason pick reviewhttps://t.co/6QjAl9s16s pic.twitter.com/s1RqHbNs8P — Peter King (@peter_king) February 1, 2021