Super Bowl 2021: What time is the game, how to watch Bucs vs. Chiefs on CBS for free

Despite playing without a bubble during the fall and winter of an unprecedented pandemic, the NFL has somehow made it to the 2021 Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who look to become repeat champions.

The Super Bowl is today, Sunday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on CBS.

There are plenty of compelling storylines for this title bout: young gun Patrick Mahomes versus veteran Tom Brady; the Chiefs trying to become the first team to repeat since Brady's Patriots in 2005; the Bucs becoming the first team to play -- and potentially win -- a Super Bowl in their home stadium. This year's game, from the on-field action to the halftime show featuring The Weeknd to the big-budget commercials, should be fun.

Luckily for sports fans, there will be plenty of ways to get the big game for free, including directly on CBSSports.com and in the CBS Sports app. Here's how you can watch all the action live without cable.

How can I watch the Super Bowl for free?

Those looking for a free, legal way to watch the Super Bowl this year will have plenty of options.

As mentioned above, CBSSports.com will be streaming the game on its website without requiring any pay-TV authentication. Mobile apps for CBS Sports, the NFL app and Yahoo Sports will also all stream the game for free on phones and tablets.

Those looking to watch on a TV will be able to do so with the CBS Sports app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Other options include AirPlaying from an iOS device or Chromecasting to an Android TV or Google Chromecast streaming dongle from an Android phone or tablet. If all that doesn't work, you can always plug a computer into your TV's HDMI port.

Locast, a nonprofit which streams broadcast stations in 28 markets around the country for free, will also be streaming CBS. Locast is available in web browsers and also has apps for iOS, Android plus major TV platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV. Exact locations and more details can be found on its website.

It should be noted that those streaming over the internet will likely be a few seconds behind people watching over cable or an antenna. So if you are going this route, maybe mute the group chat and stay off Twitter to avoid spoilers.

How can I watch the Super Bowl on a live-TV streaming service?



This year's game is on CBS, which is available on most live-TV streaming services with the notable exception of Sling TV.

Exact channels vary based on where you live, but the best services for NFL fans are YouTube TV and FuboTV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need: CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS plus ESPN and the NFL Network for following all the pre-Super Bowl fun. Click here to see which local channels you get.

CBS All Access costs $6 per month and will let you watch the games being broadcast on your local CBS station, including the Super Bowl, if you live in one of the 206 markets where the service offers live TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS as well as ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. The NFL Network is not available from this service.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS as well as ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. You can read more on AT&T's merger of its AT&T TV and TV Now services here.

All of the services above allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Finally, cord-cutters can receive free local CBS broadcasts using an over-the-air antenna.

Do any of the live TV services have free trials?

All of the above services, with the exception of AT&T TV, offer free trials. Most -- including YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and CBS All Access -- run seven days.

AT&T TV doesn't advertise a free trial but the company says that if you cancel within 14 days you won't be charged.

Will Super Bowl 55 stream in 4K?

No. Last year's Super Bowl was broadcast by Fox and available in 4K HDR, but this year CBS will not offer the game in 4K at all. The issue, like everything else, seems to be the pandemic: CBS Sports Digital told CNET that it needed to switch its focus to make more of its operations remote for this year's telecast.

Who is performing during the halftime show?

The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Halftime Show. The performer spent $7 million of his own money to make sure the performance will be just right.

Where can I see this year's Super Bowl ads?

We're keeping track of all the Super Bowl ads released so far right here. Big names so far include Maya Rudolph, Don Cheadle and, er, David Fincher.

Where is the game being played?

Super Bowl 55 will take place in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL announces the sites of the Super Bowls years in advance, but this year is the first time a team hosting the Super Bowl will be actually playing in the big game.

Are fans allowed in?

Per the Tampa Bay Times, Super Bowl 55 will have 22,000 fans in the stands, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.