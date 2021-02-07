Super Bowl 2021 Twitter: Best 10 accounts to follow today for the big game

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

We've got a great matchup today for Super Bowl LV -- that's 55 to you non-Romans. On one side, we've got all-world QB Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. On the other, the GOAT Tom Brady will start his record 10th Super Bowl, his first for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To get ready for the Super Bowl, which starts today at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on CBS, here are 10 great NFL Twitter follows. They're sure to be in full swing in the hours leading up to kickoff, as well as during the game itself and the halftime show.

Let's start with the obvious: the official NFL Twitter account, where you'll find analysis and league news leading up to the game, but check out the latter for in-game highlights and updates. Also keep an eye on the hashtags #SuperBowlLV and #SBLV during the game.

IT'S SUPER BOWL SUNDAY! 🏆



📺: #SBLV -- TONIGHT 6:30pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sport app pic.twitter.com/zZS4uH3vWb — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021

Attention: Chiefs fans and Bucs fans.

Just getting here isn't enough. pic.twitter.com/GOfrazF93S — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 7, 2021

Seahawks fan, analyst for ESPN's NFL Live show and host of the podcast The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. Lenny is her dog.

Super Bowl LV pic.twitter.com/2FiAuRdzt8 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 25, 2021

Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger now covers the NFL for Fox and breaks down film each week on Twitter. Check out #BaldysBreakdowns for a primer on how the Chiefs and Bucs match up.

NFL writer for The Ringer and frequent host of the always illuminating NFL Show podcast.

I wanted to know how the Chiefs built a roster that’s won 25 of 27 games. So I had a long talk with GM Brett Veach that was the best conversation I’ve ever had about team building. I spoke with him and Clark Hunt about the plan and how it works. Read: https://t.co/usBRPeWvxs — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 3, 2021

You should follow Warren Sharp and subscribe to his free newsletter even if you don't bet on football -- but especially if you do. He also makes regular appearances on the Ringer's NFL Show podcast.

these predictable & frustrating Bucs 1st down runs average -0.11 EPA/att & often force Tampa into 3rd downs



so I'm RUNNING this contest



for every Bucs 1st down RB handoff on Sunday I'll add $100 to the pot & give it all away



rules:

follow me & @SharpFBAnalysis + retweet this pic.twitter.com/49ZfwuGDhl — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 5, 2021

Embrace your inner football nerd. Next Gen Stats offers a deep dive into how the game of football works, but it's more fun and informative than opaque and overwhelming.

The top 3⃣ players in deep receiving touchdowns over the last five seasons will all be featured on #SuperBowl Sunday:



🥇 @cheetah - 26

🥈 @AB84 - 21

🥉 @MikeEvans13_ 19#ChiefsKingdom | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/4tChvlYQT6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 6, 2021

Previously the Sports Illustrated domain of Peter King, the Monday Morning Quarterback column is still alive and kicking.

This year's Super Bowl is full of fascinating figures on and off the field. @ConorOrr on the main characters and those on the periphery:https://t.co/hv3k83rDiQ — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 7, 2021

Peter King is still Peter King but doing so at NBC Sports with his Football Morning in America column. You can also listen to The Peter King Podcast.

TAMPA, Fla.-Hello from Raymond James Stadium. A lovely afternoon. Should be 65 and clear for kickoff. Enjoy the game, everyone. pic.twitter.com/WkWLvivBLY — Peter King (@peter_king) February 7, 2021