If you're not at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami attending the big game in person today, you're going to want to watch it live on a big TV. Luckily, there are more ways to watch Super Bowl LIV today (Sunday, Feb. 2) than ever before. Besides the traditional cable and satellite, you can watch Super Bowl 2020 by streaming through Apple TV ( ), Amazon Fire TV ( ), Xbox One, PS4 or Roku. You can also watch the Super Bowl live in 4K HDR.

This will be a fun one, and not only because America finally gets a break from the New England Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday. Two of the best teams in the NFL all season, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Miami and they're evenly matched despite their contrasting styles. The Chiefs have the league's most fearsome passing attack, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He'll face the 49ers' stingy defense and daunting pass rush made up of Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers have a relentless rushing attack that usually requires very few passing attempts by QB Jimmy Garoppolo. The oddsmakers have the Chiefs as a slight favorite over the 49ers.

Here's what you need to know to watch Super Bowl LIV if you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription.

What: Super Bowl LIV

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Channel: Fox

Who's playing in the Super Bowl this year?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers.

When does the Super Bowl start?

Here are the kickoff start times for every time zone in the US.

Eastern time: 6:30 p.m.

Central time: 5:30 p.m.

Mountain time: 4:30 p.m.

Pacific time: 3:30 p.m.

Alaska: 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii: 1:30 p.m.

Fox's pregame show is set to start at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

In the UK, kickoff time is 11.30 p.m. and the game will be shown on BBC One and Sky Sports Action, and streamed on BBC iPlayer. In Australia, it starts at 10:30 a.m. AEDT on Monday, on Channel Seven and ESPN, and streamed on Kayo Sports.

Who's calling the game?

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the broadcast booth, with Erin Andrews and Chris Myers reporting from the sidelines.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem.

How can I watch Super Bowl 2020 online?

You can livestream the game on FoxSports.com as well as the Fox Sports, Fox Now and NFL apps for free without authentication. That means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming. And, if you have the right equipment and fast enough internet, you can even stream it in 4K HDR. In both cases, however, keep in mind that streaming the game will likely put you behind those watching on traditional TV.

Cord cutters can also watch the Super Bowl on Fox with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. Check each one using the links below to make sure it includes Fox in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see which local networks it offers in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see which local networks it offers in your area. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local networks it offers in your area.

AT&T TV Now costs $65 per month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see which local networks it offers in your area. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes Fox, but only in 17 markets.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Stream the Super Bowl for free on your phone with Yahoo apps

If you're looking to watch for free, and don't mind watching on your phone, Yahoo will be streaming the Super Bowl on its Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps. This option doesn't allow you cast the livestream from your phone to your TV or another display, however.

Can I go the OTA route?

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated with the latest game details.