Super Bowl 2018: Start time, how to stream and more

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis

The New England Patriots look to repeat being Super Bowl champs by winning the sixth title in the franchise's history. The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, are seeking their first Super Bowl title and are back in the big game for the first time since 2005, when they lost 24-21 to -- who else? -- Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Super Bowl LII (that's 52 to you non-Romans) will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Minnesota Vikings' new stadium, NRG Stadium in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. NBC will broadcast the game and offers a number of ways to stream Super Bowl LII for free and without needing to prove you are a cable or satellite TV subscriber.

Let's get you ready for the big game. Here's what you need to know.

What: Super Bowl LII



Super Bowl LII When: Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET



Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota



U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota Channel: NBC



Why the Patriots will win

Tom Brady. Bill Belichick.

Why the Eagles will win

The Eagles' defensive line is deep and will be able to pressure the 40-year-old Brady all game without the Eagles needing to blitz very often. Backup quarterback Nick Foles, playing in place of the injured Carson Wentz, will continue his stellar performance in the playoffs and make big plays while limiting turnovers. Running back LeGarrette Blount will run with power against his former team and find the end zone at least once.

Who's calling the game?

Al Michael and Cris Collinsworth will be in the broadcast booth with Michele Tafoya reporting from the sidelines.

Who's performing at halftime?

Justin Timberlake headlines the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show.

How to stream the game

NBC is offering 11 hours of free streaming on Super Bowl Sunday. You'll be able to watch on a variety of devices and do so without needing to authenticate a pay TV account. Free football for all!

When does the streaming start on Sunday?

NBC's coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. ET with its Super Bowl pregame show and ends not with post-game coverage but an episode of NBC's hit drama, "This Is Us" (which you should stick around for if after the result you find yourself in need of a good cry before bed.)

What are my free streaming options?

You can use the NBC Sports app (for iOS or for Android) on streaming boxes including the Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox and smart TVs.

To watch the game on your phone, you can use the NFL Mobile app or Yahoo Sports app. You can't use either app, however, to watch the game on a tablet or connected device.

On a tablet, you can use the NBC Sports app or a browser at NBCSports.com to stream the game.

On a computer, open your browser and navigate your way to NBCSports.com to stream the game.

Other streaming services

You can use one of the big five live-TV-streaming services to watch the game. All five offer NBC but you'll need to make sure that the service offers a live feed of NBC and not just on-demand content in your area. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from the local networks.

The good news is that each of the streaming services offers a free, seven-day trial so you can sign up and watch the game without charge.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of NBC and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

The $40 Access plan of Sony's live streaming service includes NBC. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes NBC. Channel lineups vary by region so use Sling TV's GameFinder to check if you can watch a live, local feed of NBC in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $35 a month and offers live local channels, including NBC. It's available in dozens of major metro markets, with more being added all the time.