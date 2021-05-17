NASA

Get ready for a rare and lovely cosmic phenomenon. Parts of the world will experience a total lunar eclipse on May 26, but thanks to livestreams, you can watch the celestial festivities from anywhere.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow, which blocks the sun's light. Unlike with a solar eclipse, you can look directly at the moon with the naked eye. This month's total lunar eclipse has all sorts of names associated with it. We can sum it up as the "super flower blood moon."

There are reasons for the exotic-sounding nicknames. Total lunar eclipses tend to give the moon a reddish hue. That's the "blood" part. The Farmers Almanac ascribes various nicknames to full moons for each month. The May moon is typically called the "flower moon." This moon will also be among the closest to Earth on its elliptical path, making it appear a little brighter and bigger than usual. That's the "supermoon" bit.

NASA says the eclipse will be visible across parts of the Americas, Australia, New Zealand and Eastern Asia. Residents of Hawaii and Alaska should have a great viewing opportunity, but much of the western US will be in position for the show.

Timeanddate.com's viewing guide lets you dial in the time for your location and will tell you how much of the eclipse you'll be able to see. For example, the total eclipse will be at its maximum for me in New Mexico at 5:18 a.m. local time on the morning of Wednesday, May 26.

You don't have to be in a prime zone to catch the action. The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a live feed starting at 3 a.m. PT on May 26.

Timeanddate.com is hosting its own global streaming event in partnership with astronomers in Australia, Hawaii, California and Arizona. The feed kicks off around 2:30 a.m. PT.

And if you plan to sleep through the eclipse (or if the clouds don't cooperate), you can always catch the rerun later. For more on how eclipses work and the best ways to view them, check out our solar and lunar eclipse guide.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.