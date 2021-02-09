Stream Trump impeachment hearings live: How to watch Capitol riot video and Senate arguments

James Martin/CNET

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began today, Feb. 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be ongoing over the next several days, if the Senate votes to move forward. During his final days as US president, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 232-197 on one article: "incitement of insurrection."

The Senate trial focuses on Trump's role in inciting the attack on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 that resulted in five deaths and dozens of arrests -- the trial opened with a video showing the attack on the Capitol (see below). Immediately before the riot, Trump spoke to followers at a gathering in Washington, DC, to falsely claim 2020 election fraud in an attempt to disrupt Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's win. Following the events of the day, Trump's Twitter account was temporarily and then permanently suspended, as were other social media accounts.

Trump has rejected the request to testify under oath either before or during the Senate trial. A formal letter (PDF) from lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump "denied many factual allegations set forth in the Article of Impeachment."

Trump is the first president in history to be impeached twice and the first president subjected to an impeachment trial after his term ended. If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict Trump, there could be an additional vote to disqualify Trump from holding public office again.

Here's where to watch the first day of Trump's impeachment trial and see the video of the Capitol riot below.

What's the schedule for Trump's impeachment trial?



The Senate has a scheduled impeachment trial that starts Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) and could last up to four hours, followed by a vote to move forward.

It'll continue Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, if the Senate decides to move forward, giving each side a total of 16 hours spread across multiple days to present their cases.

Where to watch the impeachment trial live without cable

The Senate impeachment trial will be aired on most major TV news networks. If you don't have cable, here's where you can view the trial for free.

How long will the trial last?

There's no set time for an impeachment trial, although it is expected to run at least until Monday, Feb. 15, with a vote on the final verdict potentially taking place Feb. 15 or 16. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met Monday to finalize the schedule, in hopes of limiting the length of the trial to one week.

Trump's first impeachment, in 2019, lasted three weeks. This one is expected to go faster and rely largely on evidence gathered from news video, social media posts and live video from people on the scene. CNET will recap the events of each day.