Stop spam calls to your iPhone with iOS 13

Robocalls, spam calls and solicitations to your iPhone are soon going to get the heave-ho with a new feature in iOS 13 that's already shaping up to be a standout tool. Apple calls it "silencing unknown callers", but it's really an effort to limit the number of spam phone calls you receive on your iPhone.

Apple won't officially release iOS 13 until later this year, but you can take part in the beta program right now if you can't wait to try out new features like the dark mode or any of the hidden features we've found in iOS 13 so far.

Keep in mind that iOS 13 is still in beta and features can and will ultimately change before the final release this fall. We'll update this post with the most current information we have. If you want to help test the upcoming OS, you can install the iOS 13 beta on your iPhone.

To silence unknown callers:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Find and select Phone from the list of options. Scroll down until you find Silence Unknown Callers and slide the switch to the On position.

With the feature enabled, the only time an incoming call will make your iPhone ring is if the phone number is found in your Contacts, Mail or Messages apps. Any other calls will go directly to voicemail, where the caller can then leave a message.

When you use this feature, you'll get far fewer robocalls, but you might also check your voicemail a lot more often.

If the idea of blocking all unknown callers is a bit much for you, you have other options. We've detailed how to get rid of robocalls once and for all using apps from your wireless carrier, as well as third-party apps.

