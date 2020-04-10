Stimulus check deposits: What we know about the IRS and direct deposit

Angela Lang/CNET

For taxpayers who qualify for a coronavirus stimulus check of up to $1,200, the federal government said it will automatically send the payment straight to your bank if you have direct deposit set up. If you don't, your check will come in the mail. (Here's what we know about tracking your IRS stimulus money.)

The IRS said 8 in 10 taxpayers already get their tax refunds through direct deposit. If you're in that 20% who gets their refunds by mail (or not at all), the IRS said that in the coming weeks it would make it possible to get your coronavirus relief payment transferred electronically to your bank account by setting up direct deposit with the agency. The first checks may have gone out on April 9, according to the Washington Post. We've contacted the IRS multiple times asking for confirmation.

As of Thursday, the IRS website still didn't have any information about how to set up your direct deposit. But we can help you prepare by telling you what you need in order to get your stimulus check sent to your bank account, after the IRS makes the tool available. We'll update the story as soon as we have more information.

Now playing: Watch this: Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

What will the IRS need from me to set up direct deposit?

You'll want to have at hand your bank account's routing and account numbers. You have several ways to find this banking information.

Banking website: Your bank's website may show your routing and account numbers. For Bank of America, for example, log into your account, select the account you want to use and then tap the Information & Services tab to see the numbers you need.

Banking app: If your bank has an app, it may show you your account and routing numbers. In the Bank of America's BofA app, for example, tap the account you want to use and then scroll to the bottom of the app window to see your clearly labeled account and routing numbers.

Printed check: At the bottom of your check you most likely will see three sets of numbers: The first set of nine numbers is your routing number. The second set of 8 to 12 numbers is your account number. The third set -- which you don't use to set up direct deposit -- is the check number.

It's not too late to include your banking information with your tax returns, if you haven't filed yet



The IRS said if you've not filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 yet, you should file as soon as you can and include your direct deposit banking information on the return. Here's what to know about coronavirus and your taxes.

When will the check go out

The IRS said it will begin sending the first payments around the middle of April for direct deposit.

While you're waiting for your check to arrive, here's how to avoid being scammed. And after you receive it, here are some ideas for how to spend your stimulus check. If you're still struggling after getting the check, here's how to get financial help to pay your bills.