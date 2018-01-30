President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress. (His record-breaking address to Congress in February last year was not officially a State of the Union per se.)

Streaming options abound to watch the speech. Here's what you need to know to watch Trump's State of the Union address online.

What: State of the Union address



State of the Union address When: Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET (see what time that is in your area here)



Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9 p.m. ET (see what time that is in your area here) Where: House chamber of the US Capitol, Washington, DC.



State of the Union streaming options

All major broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as cable networks such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, will broadcast the State of the Union address. They'll also provide streaming options on their websites and mobile news apps. Download them here: ABC News app, CBS News app, NBC News app, CNN app, Fox News app and MSNBC app. (Disclaimer: CNET is a division of CBS.)

There are more streaming options online, however, than just the TV and cable networks. C-SPAN, PBS and Reuters will offer live streams of the address. You can also watch the State of the Union from the White House pages on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Univision will live stream the address on its website, Facebook page, Twitter page and YouTube channel. Similarly, Telemundo Noticias will live stream the address on its website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. Both outlets will offer a simultaneous translation of the Estado de la Unión in Spanish.

What to expect during the SOTU address

According to a White House official, the theme of Trump's speech will be "building a safe, strong and proud America." With historically low approval ratings and facing an ongoing federal investigation into his campaign's contacts with Russian government officials, Trump is expected to hit on topics including immigration, infrastructure, the economy and perhaps his administration's crazy 5G plan.

Seated behind Trump during the address will be Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Democratic response

Tradition holds that the opposing party gives a response immediately following the President's address. This year, Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, will give the Democratic response. It's doubtful a live stream from the White House will include Kennedy's speech, but the major networks will offer a live stream of the Democratic response after Trump's speech.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California will give a televised response on BET after Trump's speech as well. Waters is among a number of Democratic lawmakers who have said they plan not to attend Trump's speech in person, including Reps. Earl Blumenauer (Oregon), Pramila Jayapal (Washington), Barbara Lee (California), John Lewis (Georgia), Gregory Meeks (New York), Bobby Rush (Illinois), Albio Sires (New Jersey) and Frederica Wilson (Florida).

Many female Democratic lawmakers who will attend plan to wear black, in solidarity with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements protesting sexual harassment and misconduct.