Start your Rings of Power Cosplay Today With This Amazing Broken Sword

James Bricknell/CNET

Amazon is spending nearly a billion dollars to make its Lord of the Rings television series The Rings of Power, and we've seen highly detailed outfits and weaponry in posters and trailers. The cosplay community doesn't have the same budget as a mega studio, but it has plenty of imagination to bring these artifacts to life. The only problem is Amazon is being a little stingy when it comes to full shots of any of the props, so it's hard to make cool stuff ahead of the Sept. 2 premiere.

Despite the scarcity of reference material, the 3D-printing community is already producing amazing models to use in cosplay efforts. While I don't spend a lot of time at conventions -- COVID is not my friend -- I love to print the weapons or intricate jewelry pieces for my nerd wall. I also print a lot of cosplay pieces for my friends and colleagues.



Read more: The Best 3D Printers of 2022

Nikko Industries, one of the more popular designers of 3D-printed props and well known for creating screen-accurate Mandalorian armor, created this model of the broken sword featured in those amazing character posters, and I can tell you it's a fantastic model because I've spent some time 3D-printing it.

Thanks to theonering.net, we now know the broken sword is held by the son of Bronwyn, one of the new characters created especially for the show, and the sword is some sort of heirloom. That rune looks to be dark speech, the language spoken by Sauron, so who knows what history it might have.

James Bricknell/CNET

The poster only shows the front of the sword, obscured further by hands holding the hilt. But Nikko managed to extrapolate a final shape and give us this model. It may not be exactly screen accurate, but it looks close enough to fool anyone. Even before painting, you can feel the roughness of the texture in your hand. If you've ever picked up a rusty piece of metal, you'll know the texture I mean.

When you zoom in on the sword in the poster, you can see it was once gold, and this blackness is some kind of oxidization. Some of the gold still shines through, and I had to consider that when painting the model.

James Bricknell/CNET

I 3D printed the sword in a smokey resin by that I hoped would be dark enough to look like obsidian. It wasn't, but resin is easy to paint, so I didn't mind the lightness. I used a large-scale Elegoo Jupiter to print the model, as it's the only printer I have that's big enough to print something like this in one piece.

I hollowed the model out to save material but made sure there were plenty of supports. A top tip for resin printing: If you submerge your model in hot water from the tap for around a minute -- no need to boil it -- you can easily remove supports without the need to clip them off.

James Bricknell/CNET

One of the big advantages of resin is the lack of post-processing required. Normally I'd spend hours sanding to remove layer lines, but resin comes out perfectly smooth. I went straight to painting with a gray primer followed by a base of shining gold.

I was blown away by the detailing. All throughout this prop there's the feeling it was once a majestic blade, but it's somehow corrupted now. I used a light spray of black over the gold to achieve that same look. Holding it in your hand is a strange experience. It feels like a weapon, but the texture is almost repellent, adding to that corrupted feeling.

I used Rub 'n' Buff, a waxy metallic paint, to lightly add details to the rune and deeper grooves, then gave the whole model a weathering. Weathering uses brown and black acrylic paints to make the whole sword dirtier. I even added some sand from my garden to dull the black a little more.

James Bricknell/CNET, Amazon

The file is available to download over at Nikko Industries for just $15 (£11, AU$20) and, at my suggestion, now has a removable blade to make printing and painting even easier. Nikko even has a course that will teach you how to design your own 3D models in Blender, which is well worth checking out. Cosplay can be an expensive hobby and learning to make your own models might not save you a billion dollars, but it will help a lot.

To give you an idea of how close the 3D model looks compared with the poster, I went full nerd and tried my best to re-create the look and feel so you can see them side by side. I'm interested to know what characters you're planning to cosplay or if you've seen other Rings of Power models popping up. I'm excited to put together a cosplay of the new human character Halbrand and his horse head sword, and I'll also be 3D-printing all the swords in the show over time.