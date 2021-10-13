Squid Game season 2: Possible characters, games and everything we know so far

Netflix/Youngkyu Park

Warning: Possible spoilers for Squid Game ahead.

Squid Game, are you playing with us? The hit Netflix show about a deadly tournament of children's games didn't tie up with a neat bow. Instead, as the nine-episode show ended, the tournament is recruiting new members, and winner Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) seems determined to stop it. We see him turn around to get off the plane he was taking to Los Angeles to see his daughter, but we never see what happens next.

There are other unfinished plotlines too. Did police officer Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) really die? Sure, he was shot, and fell off a cliff, but he was only shot in the shoulder. And what of his brother, In-ho, who won the game and then stayed to run the murderous mayhem? Is he rethinking his part in the tournament?

But will we ever know what happens next? The massive success of Squid Game means Netflix executives have to be hoping for another season. Here's a look at what we know so far, from reality to rumors.

Will Squid Game get a second season?

At first, it didn't look good. Writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety in late September he may return to big-screen movies before thinking about a Squid Game sequel. "I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2," he said. "It is quite tiring just thinking about it."

But then Squid Game hit it huge, and when the director spoke to The Times of London in October, he sounded more positive about a possible season 2.

"While I was writing season 1, I thought about the stories that could be in season 2 if I get to do one -- one would be the story of the Front Man," Hwang said. "I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things -- there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season 2 I can talk about this more."

If I had to guess, I'd say a second Squid Game season is all but inevitable. Hwang doesn't ever say he's not up for it, just that he doesn't have well-developed plans and gets tired thinking about it. That makes sense considering how much work went into the first season, which he began planning a decade ago.

What might the plot of Squid Game season 2 be?



At the end of the first season, winner Seong Gi-hun hasn't shown a desire to spend his huge winnings, understandably too destroyed by the experience of seeing his friends die. But he was set to fly to Los Angeles to see his beloved daughter when he realized the game is still continuing, and got off the plane with plans to somehow stop it. How he gets back into the game will undoubtedly be a huge part of the second season. It doesn't seem possible he could compete again, but will he sneak in as one of the red-suited guards?

Hwang In-ho won the game in 2015 and somehow decided to become the Front Man, running the tournament for the mysterious host (spoiler) who turns out to be the elderly Oh Il-nam. In-ho definitely shot his brother, police officer Hwang Jun-ho, but as we mention above, it's unclear if he killed him. We never saw his dead body and the brotherly conflict would make for a juicy season 2 plotline. What if Jun-ho survives and the two brothers set out to take down the game?

Which Squid Game characters could return?

Seong Gi-hun

Well, who's not dead? Seong Gi-hun, DUH, the only player from the first round to live. Here's guessing the second season will center on him, just as the first would. And maybe his wife, daughter, and his wife's new family will return from the US for some involvement.

Netflix/Youngkyu Park

Sang-woo's mother and Kang Cheol

One of the saddest losses for many viewers was that of North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok. But Gi-hun managed to find her little brother Cheol, and took him to Sang-woo's mother to raise, with the benefit of a whole bunch of won. It'd be great to see how Cheol is adjusting to his new situation (and maybe more family members will show up -- see below). It'd be interesting, too, to see is Sang-woo's mother ever learns the truth about her adored son stealing money from his clients.

Brothers Hwang In-ho and Hwang Jun-ho

As mentioned above, the fate of Jun-ho might not be sealed. He could still be alive, and even if he's not, his brother is going to have to deal with the fact that he tried to kill him. Maybe viewers will see the 2015 tournament that In-ho won in flashback -- it might explain something about why he stayed with the game instead of taking his piggybank full of won and leaving. And if we know anything about director Hwang Dong-hyuk's possible plans for a second season, it's that he's very interested in South Korean police and how quickly they do or do not respond to crimes and issues. He told The Times of London he can see exploring these topics.

The game recruiter

We don't know his character's name, but South Korean actor Gong Yoo plays the handsome man who recruits into the game indebted people who are desperate for money. What's his motivation? His background? Season 2 could explain why he's involved and who he is.

New Squid Game characters

Squid Game developed many terrific characters only to kill them off in the game. A second season could dig into their backstories. Here's a look at just a few of the characters who could show up.

Ali's wife

We briefly met Ali's wife, a young mother from Pakistan. What if she came looking for him, or ends up playing the game herself? Or maybe Ali has a sibling who's out for revenge?

Oh Il-nam's son

Oh Il-nam mentioned his son -- could he show up in some way? He's likely as wealthy as his dad, so he might not need to compete in the games, but could be behind the scenes helping run the tournament. Or maybe he squandered all his won, and now needs to earn the money back.

Jang Deok-su's associates

Gangster Jang Deok-su (Heo Sung-tae) was one of the least likable characters, but he seemed to know and be known by everyone in the criminal world. Maybe some of his associates find their way into a new tournament.

Kang Sae-byeok's family

Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) was a fan favorite -- I mention her brother, Cheol, above. Cheol is too young to compete in the fatal tournament (we hope) unless the second season is set far in the future. But as young as he is, Cheol is rich now -- maybe he can bring his mother over from the north, and we can learn more about their family.

The mystery of Han Mi-nyeo

Who knows what to believe about Han Mi-nyeo (Kim Joo-ryoung)? She had a quick restroom rendezvous with Jang Deok-su but then took him out in the glass bridge game. She claimed to be a new mother, but then never mentioned that again. Her life before the game is a huge blank, so pretty much anyone could show up claiming a relationship with her. And if they are half as intriguing as she was, they'd be a welcome addition.

The creepy VIPs

Late in the series, a group of rich men are brought in to bet on the games and watch them live. (One tries to sexually assault Jun-ho, which ends badly for the rich man.) They're hideous people, but it does seem possible they -- or a new group of richies -- could show up in a second season.

Which games could be in season 2?

In the first season, the players fought through deadly battles of Red Light, Green Light, tug of war, and marbles; carved Dalgona candy out of a tin without breaking its shape; crossed a glass bridge that had breakable panels; and finally, faced the squid game of the title. But plenty of other games were mentioned in the series.

Gi-hun wondered numerous times if one of the games would be something the female players were better at, as opposed to tug of war or something that favored the men. It would be interesting if a female-centered game showed up in season 2, and suddenly the women had an advantage over the male players.

Elastics is mentioned several times -- Americans may call this Chinese jump rope, it involves winding elastic ropes around two players' legs, and a third player jumps in and out. Hopscotch is mentioned, although the glass bridge game might be meant as a deadly version of hopscotch. Gonggi, which is kind of like jacks, also came up. Tag and freeze tag were also games that Gi-hun wondered about.

In a Korean-language article, Hwang said he considered two other games. In Dong, Dong, Dongdaemun (players form a gate with their hands and catch a player when music ends, and Why did you come to my house, a game similar to Red Rover, where players form a line by holding hands and others try to break through the line. It's possible he could revisit those games for new episodes.

Whatever games are chosen, a second season almost certainly wouldn't repeat those from season 1 -- the surprise of learning the new game was a big part of each episode.