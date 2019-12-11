Angela Lang/CNET

This best time of the year is upon us. Thanksgiving is done, Black Friday is over and now the most important event of the year begins: Spotify Wrapped.

Last week, Spotify, the streaming music giant, released its Best Of lists for 2019, which showed the world was listening to a whole lot of Post Malone and Billie Eilish in 2019. But Spotify also sifts through the treasure trove of data we willingly hand to it to make personal recounts for every single user.

Yes, like your drunk-but-actually-kind-of-cool uncle, Spotify turns up at the end of every year to remind you of the most embarrassing (musical) moments from the preceding 12 months. Did you pump Lizzo bangers all year? Did you dive deep on Mozart? Or did you go through My Chemical Romance's back catalog start-to-finish in a foolish attempt to regain your youth?

OK, maybe that's just me.

Spotify Wrapped has become an annual institution and gives you a look back at exactly where you spent most of your musical minutes through the year. But because we are ticking over into 2020 in just a few weeks time, Spotify has also included your picks of the decade.

If you want to get in on the Wrapped action, you just need to head to the Spotify Wrapped site and log in to your account.

My picks are grim and I don't want to talk about them. But you might!

If you want to find your personalized playlist -- which will show you your top 100 tracks of 2019 then:

Go to the Spotify Wrapped site and punch in your login details. You'll be able to open the playlist during the slideshow. It really is that simple.



Or head to the Spotify mobile app, go to "Search" and you'll find the "Wrapped 2019" card in pretty pink, ready to go.

Sadly, you don't get your own "Best of the Decade" playlist, but one that is shared with a lot of other users. A kind of "curated selection" of the best cuts that will suit you, it appears.

If you happen to be a recording artist and want to know where Spotify took your music this year then, there's also a handy page detailing how you can do just that.

Users across the world are slowly discovering Wrapped and, of course, people are gearing up to discuss their top artists (or not).

im so scared for what my spotify wrapped top song is going to be — slayyyter (@slayyyter) December 3, 2019

Me acting surprised when my #SpotifyWrapped top artist is glee cast pic.twitter.com/caJOuTl214 — Falalalalaura🎄 (@lauragarrington) December 2, 2019

“Yeah I have great taste in music”



My Spotify wrapped: pic.twitter.com/CVrBevHmjl — Swamp Records 🎃 (@SwampRecordsUF) December 5, 2019

debating posting my spotify wrapped on my story just to show how perfect my music taste is but idk — emma (@emmachamberlain) December 5, 2019

me posting my spotify wrapped like anyone gives a fuck pic.twitter.com/zYxeDzxHku — 💺 (@retiredwitch) December 5, 2019

