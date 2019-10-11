It's been a long time coming, but you can finally use Siri on your iPhone or iPad to control Spotify. Start and stop music, change tracks or start playing a podcast using your voice.
Spotify updated its iOS app with support for voice commands on the iPhone ($699 at Apple), iPad ($280 at Best Buy) and AirPods ($144 at Amazon) as well as CarPlay, and when using AirPlay to listen to your Spotify library on a HomePod ($299 at Walmart).
The release of iOS 13 and iPadOS last month made Siri's new control functionality possible, and it didn't take long for Spotify to take advantage.
What you need to control Spotify with Siri
Your iPhone or iPad has to be updated to iOS 13 or iPadOS, and the latest version of Spotify's app.
Installing iOS 13 or iPadOS is easy: Go to Settings > General > Software Update and install any pending updates. We have a complete installation guide, including what you should do to get your device ready.
Remember, updating your apps on iOS 13 and iPadOS is a little different now, but we walk you through it.
What do you say?
With your iPhone or iPad updated, and the latest version of Spotify installed, you don't need to do anything special. Activate Siri, just as you normally would, and give a command like, "Play NF on Spotify."
I've been able to accomplish the same thing by saying "with Spotify" and "using Spotify." On one occasion, Siri misheard me and thought I said "Play NF Spotify" and it still worked. The key is to make sure to say Spotify at the end of the command, although Spotify's official guidance is to use "on Spotify," so if you're having trouble getting commands to work, try saying that.
According to Spotify, some supported Siri commands include:
- Play track / artist / album / station on Spotify
- Play personal playlist on Spotify
- Play personal curated playlist (e.g. Discover Weekly) on Spotify
- Play some new releases on Spotify
- Play podcast on Spotify
Additionally, if you're listening to a song and want to know the name, you can ask Siri, "What song is this on Spotify?" or, "What's playing on Spotify?" and get the current information.
Controlling Spotify with Siri is a nice addition to iOS 13 and iPadOS, joining other new features such as systemwide dark mode, much-improved Apple Maps and a new gesture keyboard that finally lets you swipe to type.
