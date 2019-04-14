Spend Sunday with Coachella live streams: Ariana Grande, Zedd and Dillon Francis

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

You're not sweating it out in the California desert at Coachella this weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't catch all the acts.

You can follow the arts and music festival via the three YouTube live streams below (no, one live stream isn't enough for this mega event outside Palm Springs). Highlights still to come Sunday include Zedd, currently scheduled for 7:45 p.m. PT; Khalid at 8:35 p.m. PT; Dillon Francis at 9:50 p.m.; and Ariana Grande at 10:35 p.m. Note that some of those acts will conflict with your plans for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere. Your call: music or White Walkers.

Head over to each channel's YouTube page for the Sunday's full schedules, which may get tweaked as the day progresses: Channel 1, Channel 2, Channel 3.

Childish Gambino headlined the festival's opening night Friday with a 90-minute performance, urging attendees to put their phones down and take the moment in. "This is not a concert. This is church," he said. "If you came here to hear your favorite song, you should go home and do that. If you came here to just take Instagram pictures and s***, you should go in the back and move right now. I want y'all to feel this."

Kid Cuidi, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Weexer, Wiz Khalifa and many other artists have also already hit the Coachella stages this weekend in Indio. Next weekend brings a repeat of the same lineup, plus Kanye West.

A fire broke out at a mobile shower unit early Saturday morning (thankfully no one was hurt), but other than that, things are going smoothly, if the streams are any indication. Way, way better than the Fyre Festival, in any case.