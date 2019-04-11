How to watch SpaceX Falcon Heavy's historic launch

SpaceX

The incredible space achievements just keep coming (we hope).

SpaceX's most powerful rocket -- the Falcon Heavy -- was primed to send Saudi Arabia's Arabsat-6A telecommunications satellite into orbit Wednesday, but high atmospheric winds forced SpaceXto postpone the launch by 24 hours. Now the moment has (almost) arrived (again).

On Wednesday Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO suggested that a delay was likely due to "upper atmospheric wind shear" and SpaceX confirmed there would be no launch. Instead, the company would aim for their backup window, which is scheduled to open at 3:32 p.m. PT on April 11 and will remain open until 5:32 p.m. PT.

SpaceX tweeted Thursday "all weather and systems are currently go", so provided the pesky Floridian weather stays that way, it should be full steam ahead.

All systems and weather are currently go ahead of tonight’s Falcon Heavy launch of Arabsat-6A from Pad 39A; launch window opens at 6:35 p.m. EDT, or 22:35 UTC → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 11, 2019

As with all SpaceX launches, this will be a livestreamed event. It's a particularly notable one, being Falcon Heavy's second flight ever and the very first commercial launch for the gargantuan launch vehicle. It's been over a year since SpaceX sent Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster to space.

SpaceX will have the official livestream on their website, as well as at the YouTube Live link below, 20 minutes before launch:

The rocket's payload, Arabsat-6A, will be released 34 minutes into the journey. As with the first launch of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX will try to safely land the two side rocket boosters back at Cape Canaveral Landing Zones 1 and 2 in Florida.

SpaceX will attempt to land Falcon Heavy’s side boosters at Landing Zones 1 and 2 and Falcon Heavy’s center core on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship during the Arabsat-6A mission → https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/0vHnyYt0nN — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 9, 2019

The core booster is set to be captured by the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship floating in the Atlantic Ocean. If that occurs, it will be another history-making moment for SpaceX. The first retrieval didn't go so well for the poor old core booster, which missed the landing and plunged into the ocean after delivering the Roadster to orbit in February last year.

SpaceX will be hoping for a successful retrieval of all boosters as Falcon Heavy sets its sights on a second launch later this year.

Originally published April 9.

Update, April 10: Adds delay and updated how to watch information.

Update, April 11: Adds new information for launch