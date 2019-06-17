Chris Monroe/CNET

Too into that new TV show to pick up your phone and order a pizza? Great news: Your Amazon Echo ( ) device can use your voice to order your dinner. Pizza Hut, Domino's and Papa John's all have Alexa skills that will let you place an order for your favorite pie. Here's how it's done.

(And yes, this will work with any Amazon Echo, from the Echo Dot to the Echo Show.)

One more note: Before you begin buying pizza, you'll need to verify your account to complete the process -- this is for your safety, since you're authorizing your Amazon Echo to make a credit card charge.

Setting up pizza ordering on your Amazon Echo

1. In the Amazon Alexa app, tap the three stacked lines.

2. Tap Skills & Games, then tap the magnifying glass icon.

3. Search for your favorite of the three pizza places and tap on the name.

4. Tap Enable to Use. This links the skill to your Echo.

To speed things up, make sure your credit card and delivery info is already in your pizza account -- You can either do this from the app (Domino's, Pizza Hut, Papa John's) or visit the company's website. Also, if you tend to stick with the same pizza order, make sure to have that favorite saved as well.

Amazon

Domino's

1. After you've enabled the skill in the Amazon Alexa app, Domino's will request permission to access your email address associated with your Domino's account. You can check/uncheck the setting and tap Save Permissions.

2. A screen will pop up asking you to sign in to your Domino's Pizza Profile.

3. Once your account is linked, you can say "Alexa, open Domino's," or "Alexa, order a pizza."

4. Alexa will ask if you'd like to select your Easy Order, recent order or make a new order.

5. When you're finished ordering, track your order by saying "Alexa, ask Domino's to track my order."

Tip: For a no questions asked order, say "Alexa, open Domino's and place my Easy Order."

Now playing: Watch this: The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

Pizza Hut

1. When you enable the Pizza Hut skill, a screen will appear for you to link your Pizza Hut account. If you don't have a credit card on file, that will be the first information you'll need to input (or you can select cash).

2. Start your order by saying "Alexa, open Pizza Hut."

3. You can select a past order, a favorite or a new order.

Papa John's

1. Once you've enabled the Papa John's skill, a popup window will appear to link the account to Alexa. You will then enter your Papa J's login info to verify you're the authorized user.

2. Alexa will verify your address. You'll have to log in to your Papa John's account to add a new address.

3. Say "Alexa, open Papa John's" and place your pizza order.

Note: You will only be able to use your Echo to order from Papa John's if you have a favorite saved or your most recent order.

Now you can sit back and wait for your pizza to arrive without ever picking up your phone.