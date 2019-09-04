Silicon Valley season 6 on HBO: Release date, trailer, cast and more

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO

It's been a long, turbulent road for software engineer Richard Hendricks and his file compression algorithm, but at the end of Silicon Valley's fifth season, things were, thankfully, looking good for him and his scrappy cohorts at startup Pied Piper. Its crytpocurrency PiedPiperCoin finally picked up some market traction and the gang toured the massive digs where the expanding team will continue work on their decentralized internet PiperNet. Will the peer-to-peer network really be the game changer Pied Piper has promised? Will it even live to score another user? And what will happen to our oft-embattled heroes?

We'll find out when the sixth and final season of HBO's Emmy-nominated comedy about flawed but lovable techies in the heart of the global tech innovation hub starts up in October.

Here's what we know about season 6 so far.

When's the release date?

After production delays, Silicon Valley returns to HBO on Sunday, Oct. 27.

How many episodes will there be?

The final season will be the shortest of the series, just seven episodes in total compared with 8 to 10 episodes for previous seasons. Episodes will be available one per week.

Do we have a trailer?

Yup. A trailer released in August shows Richard testifying before Congress about the security of user data and looking even more awkward in the process than Mark Zuckerberg did back in 2018.

"He looks like a child in a messy custody hearing," snarks Richard's employee Gilfoyle (Martin Starr).

In addition to Richard's bumbling testimony, the trailer shows Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) confessing to doing something illegal and Hooli's Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) seemingly ready to take on Amazon, asking, "Is it a river? Is it supposed to be a giant woman? It's not clear!"

Returning cast

T.J. Miller starred as entrepreneur and incubator wrangler Erlich Bachman until his highly publicized exit from the show after season 4. We last saw him reclining in the Tibetan opium den where Gavin Belson left him, and there's been no word on whether he might make a cameo in the final season.

What we know about the plot

Not much, other then what we've seen in the trailer. We know Pied Piper's internet "of the people, by the people and for the people" is apparently influential enough to get Hendricks a seat before Congress and that Jian Yang is back, as straight-faced as ever. If the show sticks with its usual patterns, the Pied Piper team will face more obstacles on their way to success, but will likely triumph in the end, probably due some unforeseen, last-minute maneuvering.

"Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us," showrunners Mike Judge and Alec Berg said in May when HBO announced plans to wrap the show. "We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion."

How can I watch?

To watch the final season, you'll need a subscription to HBO (or a friend with one), but if you don't have cable, you can pay for HBO Now, a streaming subscription version of HBO that doesn't require a regular cable subscription (or even a TV). Not sure you'll like it? You can stream HBO Now free for 30 days. And you can catch up on past seasons via HBO, Amazon Prime, iTunes and Hulu.

What's next for the creative team?

HBO has ordered two new comedies from Mike Judge, who also created Beavis and Butt-head and co-created King of the Hill. QualityLand, an adaptation of German writer Marc-Uwe Kling's satirical dystopian novel, unravels the story of "humanity's struggle against the tyranny of convenience -- but funny." Judge will serve as executive producer and co-writer of the show, which is set in the near future.

Judge's second upcoming project for HBO, titled A5, is a limited live-action series about a bioengineer who discovers the gene responsible for turning people into assholes. The protagonist will attempt to "answer the questions nagging at all of us: Why do assholes exist? Why have they come to dominate our culture? And can they be cured?"

Alec Berg, meanwhile, will continue to work on critically acclaimed HBO dark comedy Barry, which he co-created with Bill Hader and executive produces.

This story originally published Sept. 4 and will be updated frequently as news of season 6 comes out.