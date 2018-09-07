Should you upgrade to Windows 10 October 2018 Update?

Matt Elliott/CNET

I get it. You are happy with the current version of Windows. It works. You know where things are located. You have no immediate need or desire for new features. And you feel that installing updates lies somewhere between inconvenient and laborious.

Microsoft is set to release Windows 10 October 2018 Update soon -- next month if its name is any indication -- and I recommend you install it. Not for the new features necessarily, although some look promising, such as using machine learning to make installing updates less annoying since we are on the topic. No, you should update because it will keep you and your PC more secure.

Stay up-to-date and secure

There are two types of Microsoft updates: feature updates and quality updates:

Feature updates add new features and functionality and are generally released twice a year -- once in the spring and once in the fall. Windows 10 October 2018 Update is a feature update.



Quality updates provide security and reliability fixes and are released monthly -- typically on what is known as Patch Tuesday, the second Tuesday of every month.



With each update, Microsoft patches known security vulnerabilities. If you don't stay current, then you are leaving yourself open to nefarious individuals exploiting flaws in Windows to access your PC and your data. I don't mean to sound alarmist, but hackers target Windows with greater frequency than other platforms for the simple fact that they get more bang for their buck. The number of systems running Windows dwarfs that of MacOS, Linux and Chrome OS combined.

Keeping current with Windows updates is one of the most effective ways in protecting yourself. And if you think installing Windows updates is a pain, it is certainly less painful than getting infected with malware or getting hacked.

How to check for updates

Windows 10 automatically downloads and installs updates to keep your PC secure and updated, but you can manually, too. Open Settings, click Update & security. You should be staring at the Windows Update page (if not, click Windows Update from the left panel). If an update is not already waiting to be installed, click the Check for updates button to check for yourself.

A good argument can be made for delaying an update for a few days or weeks to make sure Microsoft is able to iron out all the kinks. Learn how to delay installation of Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Come for the security, stay for the new features

Windows 10 October 2018 Update will introduce a number of new features. They include:

Like what you see and can't wait for the official release? You can install Windows 10 October 2018 Update right now.