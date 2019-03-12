You can't start practicing your bracketology until the field is set for the Big Dance. Who will grab the number one seeds? Who will be left out? All shall be revealed on Selection Sunday when the field of 68 is set for the 2019 NCAA tournament.
When does it start?
The NCAA Selection Sunday Show airs on March 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS. (For the record, CNET is a division of CBS.)
How can I stream it?
You can watch the Selection Show on the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV ($179 at Walmart), Roku, Fire TV and Xbox One ($450 at Amazon). The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast ($25 at eBay).
The March Madness Live site and app provide a three-hour live streaming preview before you'll need to log into a participating pay TV provider. You'll be able to get through the Selection Show for free, but doing so will leave you precious few minutes of tournament action before the preview runs out.
I need more. Can I have more?
Yes. Yes, you can. If an hour of selecting teams for the tournament isn't enough, you can tune into what the NCAA is calling the Inside the Bracket social media post-show. It starts at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) until on NCAA.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Bleacher Report.
What are my other streaming options?
Cord cutters can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the Selection Show. In order to watch CBS's coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local CBS station.
Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
- All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the Combine and then cancel.
CBS All Access ($6)
CBS All Access carries live CBS stations in many areas of the country (check the site to see if you're covered) for $6 a month.
DirecTV Now ($40)
DirecTV Now's cheapest, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.
YouTube TV ($40)
YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS. Enter your zip code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.
FuboTV ($45)
Fubo costs $45 a month and includes CBS. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of CBS where you live.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes CBS. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.
OTA antenna option
Another option for watching CBS is to use an antenna to get free, over-the-air TV. You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV, and antennas start as little as $10.
