After months of Democratic candidate after candidate (after candidate after candidate) announcing their presidential aspirations, making trips to Iowa and New Hampshire to field-test their messaging, the primary season is heating up. As with the first Democratic primary debate last month, the second debate features 20 candidates and takes place over two nights, with 10 candidates debating each night. The only change is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock replaced Rep. Eric Swalwell, who dropped out of the race.

The first night of the debate was last night. The second night is tonight. Here's what you need to know to watch the debate tonight if you don't have cable.

When and where is the second Democratic debate?

The debate takes place over two nights -- Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31 -- in Detroit.

What channel and time?

CNN will broadcast the second night of the debate starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) tonight.

Which candidates are in each debate?

By random drawing, CNN selected the field of 10 candidates for each debate. The drawing was set up so that a mix of higher-profile and lesser-known candidates appear each night.

The second night of the debate tonight includes the two leaders in early polls, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who confronted Biden over his record on race in the first debate. Here's the full list.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Sen. Kamala Harris of California

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Last night included three of the five front-runners in early polling: Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Here's the full list:

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland

Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Author Marianne Williamson

Who is moderating the debate?

Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper are your moderators.

How can I livestream the Democratic primary debate?

You can stream the debate live on CNN.com, the CNN app for iOS and Android devices, and the CNNgo app for Apple TV ( ), Roku, Amazon Fire ( ), Chromecast ( ) and Android TV. You usually need to log in to to prove you have a pay TV subscription to stream CNN but you will not need to authenticate in order to watch the debate. Free televised democracy for all!

You can also watch the debate with a live-TV streaming service.

Things to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes CNN. Sling Blue is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CNN.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CNN.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes CNN.

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes CNN.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes CNN.

