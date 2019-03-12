Getty Images

Ah, March Madness. Most casual fans and office bracket participants know it as the 68-team free-for-all of the main NCAA tournament, which tips off March 19. But minor madness starts earlier in March with six conference championships.

One of the biggest, the Southeastern Conference, is home to perennial NCAA contenders like Kentucky, Louisiana State, Auburn, Tennessee and South Carolina. LSU nabbed the conference championship and the tournament's number one seed by handling Vanderbilt last Saturday. Meanwhile Kentucky, arguably the greatest men's college basketball program ever, sits at number two.

The top four seeded teams will play in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 15. Before that happens the lower-ranked teams -- seeds 5-14 -- will play starting Wednesday, March 13. The SEC tournament wraps up Sunday, March 17, leading up to March Madness Selection.

So how can you watch all that SEC action this year? It's all on SEC Network (naturally) and ESPN, and thanks to live TV streaming services, you can watch even if don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.

When are the SEC tournament games on?

With 14 teams invited to battle it out in the SEC, the NCAA holds four rounds leading up to the championship.

March 13: First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt at 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

March 14: Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas at 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. Game 1 winner at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Game 2 winner at 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

March 15: Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner at 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

March 16: Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

March 17: Championship

Game 13 at 1 p.m. on ESPN

How can I watch the games live?

Many cable and satellite services have the SEC Network and ESPN, but if you don't have cable, you can use a TV streaming service to watch live.

First, some notes on live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ( ) .

. You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the tournament and then cancel.

