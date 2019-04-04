Save $200 on a Dell or HP 2-in-1 laptop at Best Buy

Dell

There are two deals on two-in-one laptops at Best Buy worth noting right now. Both convertibles supply a roomy 15.6-inch touchscreen that can rotate a full 360 degrees to go from laptop to tablet mode and back. The HP model is a midrange configuration, and the Dell is a beast. Also, Echo Dots ( ) are on sale. Let's take a closer look.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

HP Envy x360: $650 (save $200) HP This 15.6-inch two-in-one offers a fairly standard midrange component lineup: eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 256GB SSD. The touchscreen display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Those specs and that screen resolution aren't anything spectacular, but getting them at a budget laptop price makes for a sweet deal. Plus, CNET called the 13-inch version of the Envy x360 "beautifully designed" with a "great keyboard and trackpad," so you can expect the build quality and design to punch above its current budget price. See at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1: $1,200 (save $200) Dell This two-in-one is rocking an eighth-gen Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch touchscreen delivers 4K resolution for an ultrasharp picture. The Core i7 processor boasts four cores and eight processing threads, which combined with the ample RAM and GeForce graphics should deliver outstanding performance. See at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Dot: $40 (save $10) Ry Crist/CNET Need another Echo Dot? Or perhaps you've been waiting on the sidelines and have yet to add a voice-activated smart speaker to your home. Either way, now is a good time to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot or two (they can be used in stereo). Amazon has knocked $10 off the price of its third-generation Echo Dot. While $40 for an Echo Dot is a good deal, we are fairly confident in projecting a return to its previous low price of $30 between now and Prime Day. See at Best Buy

You can pick up an Echo Dot for $40 while you're at Best Buy, but you can also get it at that same discount from Amazon itself.