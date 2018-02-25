If you're already in love with Samsung's new phones, here's how to get your hands on them.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Both phones look a lot like last year's Galaxy S8 ($597.42 at Amazon.com) lineup, but offer a handful of new hardware and software upgrades that are sure to attract upgraders and new users.

Now Playing: Watch this: Everything you can expect from the Samsung Galaxy S9

When can I buy them?

From Friday, March 2 you can order the Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus. Preorders begin at 12:01 a.m. ET. Orders will arrive two weeks later on March 16, the same day both phones will be available in stores.

What colors will they come in?

Samsung has multiple colors of the S9 and S9 Plus ready for launch. You'll be able to choose from lilac purple, midnight black and coral blue in the US. Some carriers, such as Cricket Wireless and MetroPCS, will only carry the midnight black variant.

How much will they cost?

As is usually the case with Samsung phones, the price is determined by each carrier and not Samsung directly. Prices vary depending on carrier and retail outlet. One thing to keep in mind is that you won't have lots of storage sizes to choose between. Samsung is only making a 64GB model, which you can use a microSD card to expand up to 400GB.

Samsung

Using Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app on an Android device, you can purchase an unlocked Galaxy S9 for $720 or $30 per month for 24 months. An unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus will cost $840 or $35 per month for 24 months.

Samsung is conducting a "Trade-Up and Save" program, offering up to $350 off a new Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus depending on the device you are willing to give up. You can get a quote for your trade-in on this page.

Sprint

Pricing from Sprint wasn't available at the time of publication. We will update this post once we have it.

T-Mobile

The Uncarrier is offering the Galaxy S9 for $30 per month for 24 months, or $720 outright. The Galaxy S9 Plus will cost the same $30 per month for 24 months with a downpayment of $120, or $840 at full price.

T-Mobile is also offering up to half-off a Galaxy S9 with a trade-in of your current phone, or up to $360 off the S9 Plus. You can learn more about T-Mobile's Galaxy S9 launch on this page.

AT&T

AT&T customers will pay $26.34 for the Galaxy S9 over 30 months, or $30.50 for the S9 Plus over the same amount of time. At that rate, full price for the S9 is $793 and $915 for the S9 Plus.

Verizon

Verizon, like AT&T, is charging a bit more for Samsung's new phones. The S9 will cost $33.33 per month for 24 months, or $800 outright. The S9 Plus will set you back $39 per month for 24 months, or $930 total.

Trade-ins can net you $350 off the S9 cost, and those who port in a number from a competing carrier can earn another $150 via a prepaid MasterCard card.

Best Buy

The big box retailer is offering up to $450 off the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus. Customers who preorder a phone compatible with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint will get $100 off the phone. Additionally, customers can trade their old phone in and receive up to $350.

Exact pricing for the S9 and S9 Plus from Best Buy wasn't immediately available, but we will update this post once we know more.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast's mobile service will carry the S9 and S9 Plus, and is offering $450 in incentives. Customers who activate a new line of service will receive a $250 prepaid Visa card. Trading in your old phone can net you another $200 in discounts. You can sign up for alerts and read more about the S9 offer right here.