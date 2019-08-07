Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus unveiled starting at $949: Everything Unpacked

Samsung's summer Unpacked event, traditionally the company's annual unveiling of its big-screen Galaxy Note line of phones, brought us the Galaxy Note 10. We went into the event with some big expectations for it. The event took place just weeks after the company announced that the Galaxy Fold will relaunch sometime in September after fixing problems with the screen. But the Note, which used to be the flagship in which Samsung debuted the latest and greatest technologies, has some work to do to get out of the shadow of the Fold. And as frequently happens when newer, pricier models are announced, it may make the Note 9 more attractive to some people.
Samsung also whipped out the Galaxy Book S, a superthin, Qualcomm-based laptop for $999. In addition, the company brought out a new Under Armour edition for the recently announced Galaxy Watch Active 2. But its Galaxy Home smart speaker was nowhere to be seen, yet again.
Note 10 highlights:
- Gorgeous Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch screen and kills the headphone jack
- AT&T and T-Mobile's Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G phones won't work on their fastest 5G networks
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G will cost $1,300 and start as a Verizon exclusive
- Samsung reveals Exynos 9825 processor ahead of today's Galaxy Note 10 launch
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, like all early 5G phones, isn't a good deal just yet
- New Note 10 gesture controls work with a wave of the stylus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 kills the headphone jack dead
- Bye-bye, Bixby button
- Samsung DeX wants to invade your laptop
- Samsung Note will let you 3D scan a physical object in seconds
- Note 10 stylus launches new photography powers
- Note 10 vs. Note 10 Plus and Note 9: How to choose
- Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10, S10 5G, S10 Plus and Note 9: What's new and different
- Samsung ditched the microSD slot. Here's why
- Galaxy Note 10's biggest innovation: Going smaller and cheaper
