Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus unveiled starting at $949: Everything Unpacked

Samsung's summer Unpacked event, traditionally the company's annual unveiling of its big-screen Galaxy Note line of phones, brought us the Galaxy Note 10. We went into the event with some big expectations for it. The event took place just weeks after the company announced that the Galaxy Fold will relaunch sometime in September after fixing problems with the screen. But the Note, which used to be the flagship in which Samsung debuted the latest and greatest technologies, has some work to do to get out of the shadow of the Fold. And as frequently happens when newer, pricier models are announced, it may make the Note 9 more attractive to some people.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note and Note 10 Plus are here to wow you

Samsung also whipped out the Galaxy Book S, a superthin, Qualcomm-based laptop for $999. In addition, the company brought out a new Under Armour edition for the recently announced Galaxy Watch Active 2. But its Galaxy Home smart speaker was nowhere to be seen, yet again.

Note 10 highlights:

Stop robocalls to your phone for good: Help is on the way to keep your phone from constantly ringing, but there are steps you can take right now.

What to do when your ice maker stops making ice: Don't be so quick to make a service call when your ice maker stops working. Try these simple troubleshooting techniques and fixes first to save yourself money and frustration.