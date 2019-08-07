Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus unveiled starting at $949: Everything Unpacked so far

Samsung's summer Unpacked event, traditionally the company's annual unveiling of its big-screen Galaxy Note line of phones, brought us the Galaxy Note 10. We went into the event with some big expectations for it.

The event took place just weeks after the company announced that the Galaxy Fold will relaunch sometime in September after fixing problems with the screen. But the phone, which used to be the flagship in which Samsung debuted the latest and greatest technologies, has some work to do to get out of the shadow of the Fold. And as frequently happens when newer, pricier models are announced, it may make the Note 9 more attractive to some people.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event happens today in Brooklyn, New York at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center. This is just weeks after the company announced that the Galaxy Fold will relaunch sometime in September after fixing problems with the screen. Samsung will livestream the event on its website. Recent rumors about Galaxy Note 10 point to four rear cameras and the S Pen having its own camera. Other rumors suggest the Note 10 will have physical buttons for power and volume, a 4,300-mAh battery, a bigger aspect ratio and a 6.66-inch display -- compared with the Galaxy Note 9's 6.4-inch screen.

In the buildup to the Unpacked event, Samsung posted a teaser video with various shots of two devices, a tablet and a watch.

This is how the original Galaxy Note changed phones for good.