Samsung Galaxy Buds: How to preorder and buy

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are intriguing. The completely wireless earbuds have 6-hour battery life, seamless pairing, Bixby built-in and can be wirelessly charged -- including from the back of the Galaxy S10. Talk about cool.

Colorful earbuds

Samsung has three colors for the Galaxy Buds. White, black and an unapologetically bright yellow.

How much will they cost?

The Galaxy Buds will cost $129, or if you preorder a Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus, you will get a pair for free.

You can read more about the limited-time promotion on Samsung's website here.

When can I get them?

Outside of getting the Galaxy Buds with an S10 preorder, you will have to wait for retail availability on March 8.

How do I order them?

If you already have a phone you like, but you just have to have the Galaxy Buds, you can order them at Samsung.com. Or you can order them alongside a shiny new Galaxy S10. Read through our complete preorder details in this post.