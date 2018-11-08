Samsung Developer Conference 2018, day 2: Watch it live here

Yesterday, we got a foldable phone. But Samsung's Developer Conference is only half over.

In addition to the very intriguing foldable Infinity Flex Display, the Korean electronics giant gave a big shot in the arm to Bixby, its voice assistant competitor to the likes of Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. It opened Bixby up to third-party developers (the core audience at its San Francisco gathering), added a developer studio and support for five more languages, showed off new smart TV support and debuted One UI -- a whole new interface for its megapopular Galaxy phone line.

What's that leave for Thursday? Well, if previous developer conferences from Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook are a guide, probably some seriously nerdy "in the weeds" discussions on APIs, SDKs and other software development tools. But we'll actually get a couple of celebrity cameos, too: Director Spike Jonze and Tim Sweeney -- the director of Epic Games, the publishers of Fortnite -- are among those scheduled to appear, along with John Hanke, CEO, Niantic (the creators of Pokemon Go).

You can watch the entire event right here, embedded above.

Watch live here: Thursday, Nov. 8

Event start time: 10 a.m. P.T, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST, 5 a.m. AEST Thursday (See the start time where you are)

Live event video: Samsung is livestreaming the event on YouTube and the feed will start at 10 a.m PT. Watch it live, directly above.

Full schedule: The conference runs Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, with streamed keynote addresses starting both days. Here's the full itinerary.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Day 1 recap: Foldable phones, Bixby upgrades, One UI and more



Now playing: Watch this: Get ready for bendable phones

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far