Samsung Developer Conference 2018, day 2: Watch it live here

Yesterday, we got a foldable phone. But Samsung's Developer Conference is only half over.
In addition to the very intriguing foldable Infinity Flex Display, the Korean electronics giant gave a big shot in the arm to Bixby, its voice assistant competitor to the likes of Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. It opened Bixby up to third-party developers (the core audience at its San Francisco gathering), added a developer studio and support for five more languages, showed off new smart TV support and debuted One UI -- a whole new interface for its megapopular Galaxy phone line.
What's that leave for Thursday? Well, if previous developer conferences from Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook are a guide, probably some seriously nerdy "in the weeds" discussions on APIs, SDKs and other software development tools. But we'll actually get a couple of celebrity cameos, too: Director Spike Jonze and Tim Sweeney -- the director of Epic Games, the publishers of Fortnite -- are among those scheduled to appear, along with John Hanke, CEO, Niantic (the creators of Pokemon Go).
You can watch the entire event right here, embedded above.
Watch live here: Thursday, Nov. 8
Event start time: 10 a.m. P.T, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST, 5 a.m. AEST Thursday (See the start time where you are)
Live event video: Samsung is livestreaming the event on YouTube and the feed will start at 10 a.m PT. Watch it live, directly above.
Full schedule: The conference runs Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, with streamed keynote addresses starting both days. Here's the full itinerary.
Day 1 recap: Foldable phones, Bixby upgrades, One UI and more
- Samsung talks foldable phones, Bixby upgrades: Here's everything announced
- Galaxy X: Everything we know about the price, specs, release date for Samsung's foldable phone
- Samsung's foldable phone is real and opens into a tablet
- Samsung's foldable phone screen specs: 7.3-inch and 4.5-inch
- Samsung goes all in on its Bixby digital assistant
- Samsung redesigns its smartphone user interface with One UI
- Android adds foldable phone support, teases Samsung device next year
- Samsung's Galaxy Home smart speaker promises to play catch-up
CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.
Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far
Discuss: Samsung Developer Conference 2018, day 2: Watch it live here
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.