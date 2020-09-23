Esto también se puede leer en español.

Samsung adds ECG monitor to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2

Here's how to use the new feature.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 now has an ECG monitor.

Samsung has finally added an ECG monitor to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2, the tech company announced Wednesday. The FDA-approved electrocardiogram function is available as of Sept. 23 on the two wearables through the Samsung Health Monitor app when connected to a Galaxy phone.

The app on the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 can monitor heart rhythms and spot irregularities and signs of atrial fibrillation, or AFib, a type of irregular heartbeat. 

Here's how to use the ECG monitor:

  1. Open the new Samsung Health Monitor app with your smartwatch on your wrist
  2. Sit down and rest your arm on a flat surface
  3. Press your fingertip on the top button
  4. The app will classify your ECG as either sinus rhythm or AFib
  5. You can then record things like fatigue or dizziness
  6. It can then send a PDF report to your health care provider

The Galaxy Watch 3 also now has oxygen saturation tracking and a digital running coach with real-time info on your pace and form and after-workout VO2 max reports.

Sleep tracking features that measure breathing, vitals and REM cycles are also now on the Watch 3 ($199 at Apple), while the Galaxy Watch Active 2 now supports VO2 max, running analysis and trip detection.

The smartwatch announcements came as Samsung held yet another Unpacked event online Wednesday. 


