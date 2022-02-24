Russia's Ukraine Invasion: What It Means for the US Economy, Cyberattacks and More

Alexei Nikolsky/Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight in a combined assault by land, sea and air -- the largest European invasion since World War II.

Late Wednesday night in the US, President Joe Biden condemned what he called an "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," following reports of troops crossing the border and explosions in multiple cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden said in a statement.



The invasion has obvious ramifications for political stability in Europe and around the world. But it is also straining a global economy already weakened by inflation, rising energy prices, the ongoing pandemic and a constrained supply chain.

Here's how Russia's attack on Ukraine could affect life for Americans and others around the world. For more, learn about Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine, which have already impacted the nation's banks and military.

Gas and oil prices on the rise

Russia is one of the world's largest producers of crude oil and natural gas, providing roughly 40% of the European Union's gas. Sanctions from the West could affect access to that supply, especially with Germany putting a halt to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that was intended to bring natural gas from Russia to the EU via the Baltic Sea.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused global energy prices to spike, with crude oil rising Thursday above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

DjelicS/Getty Images

Energy analyst Dan Dicker told Yahoo Finance that, at $100 a barrel, the price of gas at a US gas station would average $5 a gallon.

He added that an extended conflict could see prices go as high as $150 a barrel. If that happens, Dicker warned, Americans could be shelling out up to $7 a gallon at the gas station.

On Tuesday Biden said he was developing a strategy to "blunt gas prices" in the face of the Russian incursion.

"We're closely monitoring energy supply for any disruption, and we're executing a plan ... toward a collective investment to secure stability in global energy supplies," Biden said in a televised address. "I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump."

Continued inflation



Russia is the largest exporter of palladium -- a metal used in automotive exhaust systems, fuel cells, mobile phones and even jewelry and dental fillings. Rising prices of palladium and other essential metals -- Russia is the second-largest producer of platinum, after South Africa -- could lead to price increases for manufacturers and, ultimately, consumers.

"We could see a new burst of inflation," the American Enterprise Institute's Christopher Miller told The New York Times.

Stock market volatility



As word of the Russian invasion broke, the global stocks market took a hit: The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 830 points Thursday morning, while the Nasdaq composite slipped about 1.5% and the S&P 500 tumbled 2.5% at the start of trading.

In Europe, Germany's DAX index declined 4%, and the broader Stoxx Europe 600 was about 3.5% lower.

Asian markets fell as well, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng losing 3.2% Thursday morning. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.7%, while the smaller Shenzhen Composite Index shed 2.36%.

Russia's main stock market, the MOEX Index, took a record hit on Thursday, dropping over 35%, or more than $150 billion in value, Bloomberg reported. It suspended trading Thursday morning, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

"The Russia-Ukraine situation remains very fluid, and tensions remain high, and in the short term that will remain a headwind on stocks," Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens Report, told CNBC.

This week has represented the most volatile period in the market since Russia seized Crimea eight years ago, the Financial Times reported. "Markets are waking up to the reality today that this is the biggest threat to European security since World War II," emerging-markets strategist Tim Ash told the FT. "I think a lot of foreign investors were still long on Russian assets, and it seemed like the locals overwhelmingly didn't think an invasion was going to happen."

More cyberattacks

The Departments of Treasury and Homeland Security have both sounded the alarm over possible cyberattacks on US banks, hospitals, government offices and power grids in retaliation for sanctions against Moscow.

Katerina Sedova, a researcher at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told NPR she's more concerned about misinformation and influence campaigns intended to "sow discord between us and our allies."

On Thursday morning local time, websites for the Ukrainian cabinet and foreign affairs and education ministries were all experiencing disruptions.

Rising food prices

Inflation is already hitting American and European wallets, and the dent could get bigger with the Russian invasion.



Ukraine, considered the "breadbasket of Europe," is one of the top five corn exporters in the world, trading some 35.9 million metric tons in 2019 alone. An extended open conflict would likely see prices go up in Europe, not just for corn itself but also for related goods, including cooking oil, corn syrup and livestock feed.



Soybean prices have also surged in the US in recent months, following an unusually poor crop in South America. If US farmers have to make up the difference in both corn and soybeans -- which compete for land -- prices for both crops will likely rise here, as will the cost of packaged goods made with them.

Aja Koska/Getty Images

Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat, a crop that Ukraine exports as well, commodities economist Arlan Suderman told MarketWatch. Together the two nations account for nearly a third (29%) of the global wheat trade.

"A prolonged military conflict that disrupts trade could make much of that wheat unavailable to the export market," Suderman said.

The US doesn't rely on Russian wheat -- Egypt, Turkey and Bangladesh are the biggest importers -- but the trade disruption could affect global prices on flour, pasta, bread and other wheat products.



The impact would likely be immediate, Suderman added, given the production and shipping strains already inflicted on the market from the pandemic.

Travel restrictions

The escalating conflict has shut down travel from the US to both Russia and Ukraine: On Feb. 10, the US Embassy in Kyiv issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to Ukraine "due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19."

Those in Ukraine should depart immediately via commercial or private means, the embassy said.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should be aware that the U.S. government will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine," it added. "Military action may commence at any time and without warning and would also severely impact the U.S. Embassy's ability to provide consular services, including assistance to U.S. citizens in departing Ukraine."

In late January, the State Department issued a Level 4 advisory against Americans traveling to Russia, due to the tensions at the Ukraine border, along with the potential for harassment against US citizens, the embassy's limited ability to assist American citizens, terrorism, COVID-19, harassment by Russian government security officials "and the arbitrary enforcement of local law."