Night 3 of the Republican National Convention is live now with Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway as featured speakers. The GOP formally renominated President Donald Trump as its 2020 candidate on Monday and Trump will officially accept the nomination live from the White House Thursday night. The RNC is taking place at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the event's third location after being moved twice due to COVID-19 restrictions and a surge in coronavirus cases.

Tomorrow night, you'll see speeches from the president, Ivanka Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, among others.

Trump and Pence are running against former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who were formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention last week.

The main RNC speeches will start at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) each day and end at 11 p.m ET (8 p.m. PT). The convention runs from Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27.

RNC speakers tonight

The following speakers will deliver their speeches starting at 9 p.m. ET tonight.

Vice President Mike Pence

Second lady Karen Pence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Joni Ernst

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Rep. Elise Stefanik

Rep. Lee Zeldin

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump



Who's speaking Thursday night?

The RNC's unifying theme is "Honoring the Great American Story." Daily themes include "Land of Promise," "Land of Opportunity," "Land of Heroes" and "Land of Greatness.

President Donald Trump

HUD Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Sen. Tom Cotton

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Ivanka Trump

Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

Where to watch the RNC without cable

The RNC will livestream a produced version of the events across all of the Committee on Arrangements' social media accounts, as well as other platforms. Those include:

What channel is the RNC on?

Here's a list of channels that are covering the RNC:

ABC News

CBS News

C-SPAN

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

NBC News

PBS News

Who already spoke this week

Monday, Aug. 24: Sen. Tim Scott, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Jim Jordan, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Republican congressional nominee Kim Klacik, Republican congressional nominee Sean Parnell, Donald Trump, Jr., Andrew Pollack, Tanya Weinreis, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

Tuesday, Aug. 25: First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul, Director of the US National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Myron Lizer, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump.