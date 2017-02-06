RingPlus is dead: Now what?

RingPlus

Late last Friday, mobile carrier (and Sprint MVNO) RingPlus sent a notice to subscribers indicating service would be shut off on Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. PT. If you're one of those subscribers, you're probably scrambling to figure out what to do next.

Although RingPlus has asked Sprint for a 30-day extension, as of this writing the company has yet to provide a public update on that request. When I asked for clarification, RingPlus General Counsel Jerry Mowery responded, "RingPlus cannot comment at this time." I'll post an update if and when that changes.

In the meantime, it's time to start shopping for a new carrier. If you don't make a change before service terminates on Saturday, you'll lose your phone number. Fortunately, it's a simple matter to port that number elsewhere, though the process can sometimes take a day or two -- all the more reason to make your move now.

How to know where to go

When you moved to RingPlus, you most likely brought an unlocked, Sprint-compatible phone. (It's also possible you brought an iPhone 6 from AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon, or a Nexus 5/6 -- all models that can operate on CDMA networks.)

That means you need to take your phone to a compatible carrier. If it's a Sprint model, look for other Sprint MVNOs (or even Sprint itself). If it's one of the aforementioned iPhones or Nexuses, you have a lot more options, because they can run on GSM networks as well.

For purposes of this post, I'll be looking primarily at Sprint-based alternatives, as I suspect the bulk of RingPlus users will need one. But there's a harsh reality to face, here: With one possible exception, you're not going to find totally free service.

Here are some options:

Google Voice

Google's free phone service, which recently received some much-needed updates, might be the perfect place to "park" your number -- though keep in mind you'll still need to find a carrier for data, messaging and traditional cell service.

If you already have a Google Voice number, you can replace it with your RingPlus mobile number. If you don't, just set up a new Google Voice account (or even a brand new Google account, solely for this purpose) and port your RingPlus number as part of the process.

Screenshot by Rick Broida/CNET

Either way, it'll cost you $20. But that's a one-time cost; there are no additional charges to use GV unless you're making calls outside the US or Canada.

What's nice about Google Voice is that it can automatically forward incoming calls to just about any other number. When you switch to another carrier, you don't necessarily have to port your number out of GV; you can leave it there and just have calls forwarded to whatever new number is assigned by your new carrier. Speaking of which, that new number can now serve as a second number on your mobile phone. Perk!

Freedompop

If you're looking for a totally free replacement for RingPlus (which, depending on the plan you had, might have been totally free for you), the only real option is Freedompop -- but for a few reasons it's not a good one.

It, too, is a Sprint-based MVNO, one that's been around a lot longer than RingPlus and has obviously figured out how to make the free-service model work. However, its basic plan limits you to 500 voice minutes, 200 text messages and 500MB of data per month -- far short of most of the free plans offered by RingPlus.

Also, although Freedompop charges only $9.99 to port a number, it won't accept numbers from RingPlus or Google Voice. So you'll have no choice but to start with a new one.

Finally, as the Cheapskate, I get more complaints about Freedompop than just about any other company. Readers tend to be unhappy with both customer service and the service itself (specifically coverage and call quality). So although I wanted to make you aware of the option, I would suggest looking elsewhere.

Ting

Ting

Another mobile disruptor, this one famed for its excellent customer service, Ting is already welcoming RingPlus refugees with open arms. There's no charge to port your number, though Ting does warn that the process could take a couple days.

Ting is best known for its a-la-carte rates, which let you customize your service plan based on your specific needs. You get to choose individual tiers for voice minutes, text messages and data, the idea being that you may want less of one thing and more of another. (iPhone users, for example, can go low on messaging if they rely primarily on iMessage, which uses data.)

Unfortunately, if you do end up putting together a plan that's comparable to what you get elsewhere -- say, from Sprint proper -- the rates aren't that competitive. For example, a plan with 500 minutes, 1,000 texts and just 2GB of data, you're already looking at $40 per month.

TextNow

TextNow

TextNow is a Sprint MVNO with plans starting at $13.99 per month. The company doesn't charge a fee to port your number, and numbers from RingPlus can be ported. Just one wrinkle: According to the support page that pertains to porting, the process can take 5-6 business days -- too long if Sprint does indeed pull the plug on Feb. 11.

What's more, TextNow "strongly recommends" purchasing one of its own phones instead of bringing your own, largely because of its reliance on voice-over-IP calls. The company's own handsets have been specially configured to better take advantage of that technology.

Tello

Tello

Based on my perusal of a Reddit thread devoted to the RingPlus/Sprint lawsuit, many customers are moving to Tello -- a Ting-like provider that lets you craft your own service plan. The company's support page has already been updated to help RingPlus users make the move. I didn't find any mention of a fee for porting your number.

Tello is another newcomer, not even a year old yet. Consequently, it's natural to feel a little gun-shy, especially given that its rates are merely competitive. For example, unlimited minutes and messages and 3GB of data will cost you $43 monthly for the first three months, then $49 after that. Contrast that with Sprint proper, which offers unlimited everything for $50 per month.

Other options

As I noted earlier, the type of phone you have will dictate where you can take it for service. If it's tied to Sprint, check out this list of MVNOs, making sure to focus on those that support CDMA technology. Just be prepared for sticker shock, because there are few carriers that come anywhere near to matching what RingPlus offered.

As an aside, if you hitched your phone wagon to RingPlus on my recommendation, I do apologize for this turn of events. It's the old adage writ large: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. I'm especially saddened for those who paid a hefty "Member+" membership fee, though I suspect that if you amortize it out over the months you got free service, you still ended up with a good deal. Small comfort, I know.

If you've found or know of a good substitute for RingPlus, please do share it in the comments.