Rick and Morty season 5: Everything we know so far

Adult Swim

The fourth season of Rick and Morty ended Sunday night with the airing of Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri. But it sure didn't seem like a full 10-episode season, thanks to that weird four-month split in the middle and a world that changed dramatically in between the two halves. Five episodes of the Adult Swim animated comedy aired in 2019, but the latest five weren't shown until spring 2020, airing as the world faced the coronavirus outbreak. The controversial sixth episode, Never Ricking Morty, even included a mention of the virus, with Rick telling his grandson to look "straight into the bleeding jaws of capitalism" and buy things, since "no one is out there" shopping.

Right now, it's unclear what the world health situation will be when the fifth season of Rick and Morty airs. But the show was renewed for a whopping 70 new episodes back in 2018, so there are at least 60 more to go. Here's what we know about the show's eventual return. We'll update this story as we know more.

When to watch

There's no premiere date for season 5 yet. But co-creator Justin Roiland told Slash Film the upcoming season is "mostly in the can." And he admits that while he doesn't know if the next 10-episode season will be split with a break in the middle, like season 4, he doesn't think that'll happen.

"I believe if they have the full 10 episodes, they'll release them without a split, but I honestly have no idea," Roiland told Slash Film.

If it were up to Roiland, Rick and Morty might become a monthly event rather than a weekly one. "I've been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event," he said in the interview. "If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you're still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be."

More than two years separated seasons 3 and 4. But Chris Parnell, who voices Jerry, told Games Radar he thinks there will be less of a wait between seasons now, thanks to the 70-episode order. He also doesn't think the coronavirus pandemic will slow down production, saying, "One lucky thing is our show is animated in Canada, primarily, so they don't have some of the same restrictions we might if our show was animated in the Asian countries where things have been a little more locked down."

Where to watch

Rick and Morty airs on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, usually on Sunday nights at 11:30 p.m. PT. Old episodes are available for streaming on Hulu, and now on HBO Max, or you can buy whole seasons or individual episodes on Amazon Prime or YouTube, or whole seasons on DVD, if that's your thing. Want a freebie or two? Adult Swim has a free stream of Rick and Morty episodes, shown one at a time, but you can't choose the one that's on.

What will happen next season?

Not much has been revealed about what adventures Rick and Morty will have in season 5. Back in September 2019, show writer Jess Loveness tweeted a photo showing some scripts he wrote for the show. One of them is Episode 501, which would mean it's the first episode of the fifth season. Loveness blacked out the episode titles, but some fans have been trying to guess. If you're really good at decoding Sharpie scribble, have at it.

Today was my last day at Rick and Morty. I wrote 5 episodes and worked with amazing people. I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/WjrMRP7i7j — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) September 21, 2019

Who's who?

Rick and Morty has an enormous cast -- some characters pop in once and are never seen again, others come back from time to time. But the Smith-Sanchez family is the backbone of the show.

Rick Sanchez is a genius mad scientist who abandoned daughter Beth for years before coming back into her life. He now lives with her family, and Roiland said on Twitter the crew lives outside of Seattle. Rick is... well, eccentric isn't quite the word. He can do anything, including turn himself into a pickle, and he can go anywhere, thanks to the portal gun that lets him travel between universes/dimensions/realities. He's not exactly a good family man, but he sometimes comes through in the clutch.

Morty Smith is Rick's nervous grandson, a 14-year-old high schooler who goes along with his grandfather on many of his adventures -- often not that willingly. He has a crush on high school cool girl Jessica.

Summer Smith is Rick's granddaughter, and attends the same high school as Morty. She's a couple of years older than her brother, and quite a bit cooler.

Beth Smith is mom to Morty and Summer. Despite getting pregnant with Summer at her high school prom, she managed to become a successful horse surgeon.

Jerry Smith is Beth's husband and Morty and Summer's dad. His marriage is often rocky, and Rick loudly and clearly can barely stand him.